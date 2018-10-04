Trending Stories

Hillary Clinton: Kavanaugh's revenge claim deserves 'laughter'
Firearms company donates AR-15s to school resource officers
SF taxpayers face steep legal bill over sinking, leaning skyscraper
1 officer dead, 7 others shot in Florence, S.C.
U.S. ends treaty normalizing relations with Iran after ICJ ruling

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin's effort to end TPS
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018
Famous birthdays for Oct. 4: Melissa Benoist, Dakota Johnson
On This Day: Soviet Union launches Sputnik 1
Ben Feldman: People 'see themselves' in 'Superstore' staff
 
Back to Article
/