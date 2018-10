On This Day: Soviet Union launches Sputnik 1

Oakland Raiders coach Art Shell talks to the coaches upstairs during play against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on September 11, 2006. On October 4, 1989, Shell was hired by the Oakland Raiders as the first black head coach in the modern National Football League. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Pope Paul VI (R) embraces Cardinal John Patrick Cody of Chicago on June 20, 1977, in Vatican City. On October 4, 1965, Pope Paul VI arrived at Kennedy International Airport in New York on the first visit by a pope to the United States. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Patrick Reed putt on the 18th green during round 3 of the 117th U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hill golf course on June 17 in Erin, Wis. On Oct. 4, 1895, the U.S. Open men's golf tournament was first contested. It was won by Horace Rawlins. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Reveille, the team mascot for Texas A&M University attends the Black Tie and Boots Ball at the Marriot Wardman Park Hotel in Washington D.C., on January 19, 2005. On October 4, 1876, the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, now Texas A&M, opened. It was the first public higher education institution in Texas. File Photo by Arianne Starnes/UPI | License Photo

On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first man-made space satellite, Sputnik 1, igniting the Space Race. File Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1876, the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, now Texas A&M, opened. It was the first public higher education institution in Texas.

In 1883, the Orient Express train made its first run, originating in Paris, at Gare de l'Est, and ending in Giurgiu, Romania, with stops in Munich and Vienna.

In 1895, the U.S. Open men's golf tournament was first contested. It was won by Horace Rawlins.

In 1927, artist Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore. It would take 14 years to complete, with work on the monument finishing in 1941. Despite the difficult nature of the project, there were no worker fatalities.

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first man-made space satellite, Sputnik 1. The Soviet's successful launch caught America by surprise and was the spark which ignited the Space Race.

In 1965, Pope Paul VI arrived at Kennedy International Airport in New York on the first visit by a pope to the United States.

In 1976, Earl Butz resigned as U.S. agriculture secretary, with an apology for what he called the "gross indiscretion" of uttering a racist remark.

In 1989, Art Shell was hired by the Oakland Raiders as the first black head coach in the modern National Football League.

In 1991, the United States and 23 other countries signed an agreement banning mineral and oil exploration in Antarctica for 50 years.

In 1992, up to 250 people were killed when an El Al 747 cargo plane crashed into an apartment building on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

In 1993, U.S. President Bill Clinton ordered several hundred more U.S. troops to Somalia on the second day the Battle of Mogadishu.

In 2001, a Siberian Airlines jetliner exploded and plunged into the Black Sea, killing all 64 passengers and 12 crew members. The United States said evidence indicated the plane had been hit by a missile fired during a Ukrainian military training exercise.

In 2002, the so-called shoe bomber, Richard Reid, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his alleged effort to detonate explosives hidden in his sneakers during a 2001 Paris-to-Miami flight. Reid was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2004, SpaceShipOne, the first privately funded rocket to reach the edge of space, flew to an altitude above 62 miles over the California desert.

In 2006, WikiLeaks.org was created by Julian Assange as a depository for leaked documents and other classified materials.

In 2009, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement scored a landslide victory in the Greek elections. U.S.-born George Papandreou became prime minister, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He was sworn in two days later.

In 2010, a sludge reservoir burst in Hungary, sending 200 million gallons of toxic mud onto the roads of three villages, killing seven people, injuring 150 others and driving hundreds from their homes.

In 2013, Vietnamese Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap, whose forces drove France (in 1954) and the United States (in 1975) out of Vietnam, died in Hanoi at the age of 102.

In 2017, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry to Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson for developments in simplifying and improving the imaging of biomolecules.