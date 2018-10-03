Trending Stories

Canada concedes dairy market access in new U.S. trade deal
3 people killed in Pennsylvania car explosion
Kavanaugh won't return to teach Harvard Law class
On This Day: Thurgood Marshall sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Hillary Clinton: Kavanaugh's revenge claim deserves 'laughter'

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Oct. 3: Alicia Vikander, Gwen Stefani
On This Day: Battle of Mogadishu begins
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018
Ranchers frustrated with 'unchecked growth' of grizzly bear population
Denmark plans to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2030
 
Back to Article
/