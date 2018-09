On This Day: Cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules kill 7

Filipino priests hold placards during a protest against the burial of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, northeast of Manila on November 18. On September 28, 1989, Marcos died in exile in Hawaii. Photo by Mark R. Cristino/European Press Agency

Adolf Hitler attends a Nazi Party rally in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1928. On September 28, 1938, Hitler called a four-power conference in Munich to discuss the Czechoslovak crisis, postponing the German army's march into Sudetenland. File Photo by NARA/UPI

On September 29, 1982, the first reports appeared of deaths in the Chicago area from Extra-strength Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. Seven people died. Photo by Niloo/Shutterstock

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 490 B.C., the Greeks defeated the Persians at Marathon. A Greek soldier named Phidippides ran more than 26 miles to tell Athenians of the victory and died after his announcement. His feat provided the model for the modern marathon race.

In 1892, Mansfield University was the home team for the first night football game. The contest at Smythe Park in Mansfield, Pa., was called off at halftime because the electrical lighting was inadequate.

In 1920, in baseball's biggest scandal, a grand jury indicted eight Chicago White Sox players for throwing the 1919 World Series with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 1928, Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin.

In 1938, Adolf Hitler called a four-power conference in Munich to discuss the Czechoslovak crisis, postponing the German army's march into Sudetenland.

In 1958, France adopted a new Constitution written by Michel Debre and championed by former President Charles de Gaulle.

In 1982, the first reports appeared of deaths in the Chicago area from Extra-strength Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. Seven people died and the unsolved case resulted in tamper-proof packaging for consumer products.

In 1987, a federal appeals court declared Boston public schools officially desegregated after a 13-year effort.

In 1989, former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos died in exile in Hawaii.

In 1992, a Pakistani jetliner carrying 167 people crashed into a hill southeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, killing all aboard.

In 1994, 852 people died after a ferry, the MS Estonia, traveling from Estonia to Sweden capsized and sank in stormy weather off the coast of Finland.

In 2003, legendary Broadway and film director Elia Kazan died at his home in New York at the age of 94.

In 2008, U.S. congressional negotiators and Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson agreed on a $700 billion banking industry bailout plan. It gave the Treasury Department unprecedented authority, including the ability to buy a range of troubled financial assets.

In 2009, Iran said it successfully tested long-range missiles, one of which had a range of 1,250 miles. Observers quickly listed many places within striking distance of such a missile, including Israel, U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf and parts of Europe.

In 2012, a twin-engine propeller plane carrying 19 people to Lukla near Mount Everest hit an eagle and crashed in Nepal, killing all aboard.

In 2014, tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, members of the Occupy Central movement, clashed with riot police resulting in 26 injuries and 78 arrests.

In 2017, actor Julia-Louis Dreyfus announced she had breast cancer, an announcement that postponed the filming of the final season of HBO's Veep.