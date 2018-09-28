Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Kirk nears landfall in St. Lucia
Trump: Accusations against Kavanaugh are 'all false to me'
Senate panel to vote Friday on Kavanaugh after emotional, contentious hearing
Religious group, shareholders force Smith & Wesson to research gun safety
'Hurricane Cowboys' saving animals from floods of Florence

Photo Gallery

 
International Day of Peace celebrations in Jerusalem

Latest News

On This Day: Cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules kill 7
Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: Naomi Watts, Brigitte Bardot
UPI Almanac for Friday, Sept. 28, 2018
Jamaica sends first legal shipment of marijuana to Canada
Pentagon: U.S. military strikes killed 1,114 civilians in Iraq, Syria since 2014
 
