On This Day: Pacific Southwest crash kills 144 in San Diego

President Barack Obama (L) and Attorney General Eric Holder leave after Holder announced his resignation at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 25, 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor makes remarks before swearing in Michael Chertoff as secretary of Homeland Security at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, on March 3, 2005. On September 25, 1981, O'Connor was sworn in as the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice. File Photo by Dennis Brack/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1513, Spanish explorer Vasco Balboa crossed the Isthmus of Panama and became the first known European to see the Pacific Ocean.

In 1690, the first American newspaper, called Publick Occurrences, Both Foreign and Domestic, appeared in Boston.

In 1789, the first U.S. Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution. Ten were ratified and became known as The Bill of Rights.

In 1882, the first Major League Baseball doubleheader was played between the Providence, R.I., and Worchester, Mass., teams.

In 1957, under escort from the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, nine black students entered all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Ark.

In 1978, Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight 182 crashed in San Diego after colliding with a small Cessna aircraft. The crash killed 144 people, including seven on the ground.

In 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor was sworn in as the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice.

In 1984, Jordan announced it would restore relations with Egypt, something no Arab country had done since 17 Arab nations broke relations with Cairo over the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty of 1979.

In 1988, Pope John Paul II beatified six people, including the Rev. Junipero Serra, bringing a step away from sainthood the Spanish-born Franciscan priest who founded missions and baptized thousands of Native Americans into the Roman Catholic faith in California in the 1700s.

In 1992, a judge in Orlando, Fla., granted a 12-year-old boy's precedent-setting petition to "divorce" his mother.

In 1996, Israeli police opened fire on Palestinians rioting over a new tunnel entrance beneath the Temple Mount. The fighting ended four days later, with about 70 people killed and hundreds injured.

In 2008, federal regulators seized Washington Mutual in what officials said was the biggest bank failure in U.S. history.

In 2010, a federal judge gave California the go-ahead to resume executions after an almost five-year ban while procedures were reformed and a new death chamber was built.

In 2011, Saudi Arabian King Abdullah granted women the right to vote and run for local office in future elections, starting in 2015, but turned down a bid for them to be allowed to drive.

In 2012, China christened its first aircraft carrier. Officials said it would be used for training and testing but critics said it was a waste of money and likely would never be used in combat.

In 2014, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced he was resigning after six years in the post. He said he would stay on until a successor was named. Loretta Lynch was sworn-in to the office in April 2015.

In 2017, nearly 93 percent of Kurdish voters said they wanted Kurdistan to secede from Iraq.