On This Day: 'The X-Files' debuts on Fox

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 5, 2016. On September 10, 2013, Bach was elected president of the IOC. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

In a October 24, 2005, handout image from the European Organization for Nuclear Research, two Large Hadron Collider magnets are seen before they are connected together. On September 10, 2008, scientists in a Geneva lab activated the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest and most powerful subatomic particle accelerator, built over a 14-year period and costing an estimated $8 billion. It had to be shut down after nine days for repairs. File Photo by Maximilien Brice/CERN

Iraqi tailor Ahmad Radi sits at his sewing machine as he works on a military jacket at his store along Khayam Street in Baghdad on December 2, 2008. On September 10, 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for the sewing machine. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI | License Photo

On September 10, 1981, Picasso's "Guernica" was delivered to Spain for the first time. The painter said it could not be taken there until democracy was restored. Image courtesy Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who costar in the television series "The X Files," pose with the Golden Globe the show won for best drama series January 18,1998, at the 5th annual Golden Globe Awards. The series debuted September 10, 1993, on Fox. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1813, U.S. naval units under the command of Capt. Oliver Perry defeated a British squadron in the Battle of Lake Erie.

In 1823, Simon Bolivar, who led the wars for independence from Spain in Venezuela, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, was named president of Peru with dictatorial powers.

In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for the sewing machine.

In 1963, black students entered the white public schools of Birmingham, Tuskegee and Mobile in Alabama after U.S. President John F. Kennedy federalized the state's National Guard.

In 1981, Pablo Picasso's epic painting, Guernica, which depicted the air bombing of the Spanish town by Nazi Germany and Fascist Italian planes, was delivered to Spain for the first time since it was painted in 1937. The painter, who was living in France, said it could not be returned to Spain until democracy was restored.

In 1993, The X-Files, starring Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, debuted on Fox and would go on to run for nine consecutive seasons. After two movies and two revival seasons, Anderson told UPI in 2017 she thinks she's done with the franchise.

In 2002, Switzerland and Timor-Leste joined the United Nations, expanding the membership roll to 191. It eventually increased to 193.

In 2008, scientists in a Geneva lab activated the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest and most powerful subatomic particle accelerator, built over a 14-year period and costing an estimated $8 billion. It had to be shut down after nine days for repairs.

In 2009, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., shouted "You lie!" during President Barack Obama's address on healthcare reform to a joint session of Congress. Wilson's outburst brought sharp criticism from colleagues and he apologized to Obama for "inappropriate and regrettable" behavior and letting "my emotions get the best of me."

In 2011, nearly 200 people died after an overloaded ferry capsized and sank off the coast of Tanzania. More than 600 were rescued.

In 2013, Thomas Bach of Germany was elected president of the International Olympic Committee. Bach competed in fencing in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

In 2014, in a speech to the nation, President Barack Obama said the United States and a "broad coalition" will "degrade and ultimately destroy" Islamic State terrorists.

In 2017, Rafael Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson to win his third U.S. Open and 16th Grand Slam title of his career.