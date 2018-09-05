Trending Stories

Ex-Trump aide Papadopolous asks for probation for lying to FBI
McCain's final resting place: Naval Academy cemetery next to friend
Kavanaugh grilled in Senate as 'pandemonium' grips confirmation hearing
Malaysian sharia court canes two women for attempting to have sex
Tropical Storm Gordon takes aim at Gulf after soaking South Florida

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships

Latest News

North Korea newspaper: Sanctions are not hurting economy
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Rose McGowan, Raquel Welch
On This Day: Mother Teresa dies at age 87
PhD student killed in Chicago hours after arriving in city
 
