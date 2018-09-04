Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Gordon soaks Southern Florida, approaches Gulf Coast
Thousands of Trump supporters flock to Indiana rally
Philipines' Duterte apologizes to Obama, makes friends with Netanyahu
Australian Catholic leaders reject reporting sex abuse heard during confession
Obama, Bush, Meghan McCain reflect on life of John McCain at D.C. service

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

Latest News

On This Day: 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin dies
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018
Famous birthdays for Sept. 4: Beyonce, Wes Bentley
Languishing case of slain Mexican journalist shows limits of protection
Myanmar sentences journalists who investigated government massacre to 7 years
 
