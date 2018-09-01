On This Day: Great Kantō earthquake strikes Japan

Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak, pictured January 17, 2011, said in an interview on September 1, 2010, that Israel would be willing to consider dividing Jerusalem if it meant peace with the Palestinians. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Women celebrate the revolution against Moammar Gadhafi's regime and ask for more women's rights in Tripoli, Libya, on September 2, 2011. On September 1, 2011, In 2011, Gadhafi said in a television interview he was prepared for a "long drawn-out war" and proclaimed, "Let Libya burn." He was killed seven weeks later. File Photo by Tarek Elframawy/UPI | License Photo

Russian soldiers give first aid to a former hostage after special forces enter her school in Beslan, North Ossetia, Russia, on September 3, 2014, after a two-day hostage crisis. On September 1, 2004, a group of Chechen separatists took more than 1,000 people hostage at a the school. File Photo by STR/EPA

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1715, France's King Louis XIV died after ruling the country for 72 years, the longest reign for a French monarch.

In 1807, Aaron Burr, vice president of the United States under Thomas Jefferson, was acquitted of treason charges growing out of an alleged plot to set up an independent empire in the country's south and west.

In 1914, the last known passenger pigeon died at the Cincinnati Zoo.

In 1923, an earthquake struck Yokohama, Japan. The so-called Great Kantō earthquake killed an estimated 143,000 people.

In 1939, after Germany invaded Poland, Great Britain and France served an ultimatum on Adolf Hitler but it was ignored.

In 1972, American Bobby Fischer defeated Russian Boris Spassky for the world chess championship.

In 1983, a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 -- Flight 007 -- strayed into Soviet airspace and was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter. All 269 people on the airliner died.

In 1985, scientists found the wreck of the British luxury liner Titanic, sunk by an iceberg in 1912, in the Atlantic Ocean south of Newfoundland.

In 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush established diplomatic relations with Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

In 1998, a law passed in 1991 went into effect requiring all vehicles sold in the United States to have airbags on both sides of the front seat.

In 2004, a group of Chechen separatists took more than 1,000 people hostage at a school in Beslan, Russia, ultimately killing nearly 340 people, including children.

In 2006, a fiery airport crash of a Russian-made Tupolev 154 airliner in Mashland, Iran, left 29 people dead, but 148 passengers survived.

In 2008, Hurricane Gustav slammed into Louisiana southwest of New Orleans as a Category 2 storm, forcing the evacuation of about 2 million people. New Orleans' levee system, strengthened since 2005's Hurricane Katrina devastated the area, held against a 12-foot storm surge.

In 2015, Pope Francis said priests can forgive women who have had an abortion if they seek forgiveness during the upcoming extraordinary jubilee.

In 2017, Kenya's Supreme Court nullified the results of the country's presidential election the month before, in which voters selected incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta. A new election held Oct. 31, 2017, re-elected Kenyatta.