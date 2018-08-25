Trending Stories

Hurricane Lane threatens major flooding in Hawaii
Texas couple gets 6 months for indentured servitude of Cambodian immigrant
Drought-plagued Mexican farmers sue Volkswagen for chasing away rain
Hurricane Hector may lash Johnston Island
U.S. diplomats in Seoul tie Trump's Indo-Pacific strategy to immigration

Moments from Sue Tsai's exhibit 'You Deserve A Beautiful Life' in New York

Famous birthdays for Aug. 25: Rachael Ray, Tim Burton
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
On This Day: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas
Hurricane Lane threatens major flooding in Hawaii
2M customers affected by T-Mobile data breach
 
