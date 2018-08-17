On This Day: President Clinton admits relationship with Lewinsky

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard head into the water with their flat-bottom boats to assist locals during the flooding in Baton Rouge, La., on August 14, 2016. On August 17, 2016, the flooding had killed 13 people, and left thousands of people in shelters and seeking aid. File Photo by Brandon Giles/U.S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1807, Robert Fulton began the first American steamboat trip between Albany, N.Y., and New York City.

In 1915, a hurricane struck Galveston, Texas, killing 275 people.

In 1946, George Orwell publishes Animal Farm.

In 1969, the Woodstock music festival ended after three days on a 600-acre farm in Bethel, N.Y.

In 1978, Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson and Larry Newman completed the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by balloon, landing their helium-filled Double Eagle II near Paris.

In 1987, Rudolf Hess, Hitler's former deputy, was found strangled in Berlin's Spandau Prison. He was 93.

In 1996, the Reform Party nominated Texas businessman Ross Perot for president. He would go on to lose the 1996 general election with 18.9 percent of the popular vote and zero electoral votes. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won with 43 percent of the popular vote and 370 electoral votes. Republican George H.W. Bush lost his re-election bid with 37.4 percent of the popular vote and 168 electoral votes.

In 1998, addressing the American people, U.S. President Bill Clinton said he had a relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky that was "not appropriate."

In 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated region of northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000.

In 2001, Ford Motor Co. announced it would dismiss up to 5,000 of its salaried employees -- 10 percent of its managers and engineers.

In 2016, flooding in southeast Louisiana kills 13 people, and leaves thousands of people in shelters and seeking aid.

In 2017, a terrorist drove a van into a crowd of people in Barcelona, Spain's Las Ramblas district, killing 16.