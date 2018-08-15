On This Day: Libya admits role in 1988 Pan Am bombing

On August 15, 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

An Egyptian woman identifies the body of a family member, a supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, killed during a violent crackdown by Egyptian Security Forces on pro-Morsi sit-in demonstrations at the al-Iman Mosque on August 15, 2013 in Cairo. On August 15, 2013, Egyptian authorities said the death toll had surpassed 600 in the recent violence. File Photo by Ahmed Jomaa/UPI | License Photo

Pope Francis waves to crowd of well-wishers during the Mass of the Assumption of Mary at Daejeon World Cup stadium in Daejeon, South Korea, on August, 15, 2014. The Pope spoke out about materialism and economic inequality. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

A memorial wreath is seen at the 19th anniversary memorial service for the victims of Pan Am Flight 103 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on December 21, 2007. On August 15, 2003, Libya admitted responsibility for the 1988 bombing of the plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, that claimed 270 lives and agreed to pay reparations totaling $2.7 billion. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal.

In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed in Alaska.

In 1947, India gains independence from Britain after 200 years of rule. The Indian Independence Bill also grants independence to Pakistan, though that country observes its freedom one day earlier.

In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, often described as a landmark counterculture event, opened on Max Yasgur's farm near Bethel, N.Y., drawing an estimated 400,000 people for three days of music.

In 1985, South African President P.W. Botha, rejecting Western pleas to abolish apartheid, declared, "I am not prepared to lead white South Africans and other minority groups on a road to abdication and suicide."

In 2003, Libya admitted responsibility for the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am airliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, that claimed 270 lives and agreed to pay reparations totaling $2.7 billion.

In 2004, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez survived a referendum to oust him.

In 2007, an 8-magnitude earthquake struck 90 miles southeast of Lima, Peru, killing an estimated 500 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2008, Nepal elected a Maoist candidate, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, to be its next prime minister, defeating a man who held the post three times.

In 2013, Egyptian authorities said the death toll had surpassed 600 in violence that began with a crackdown on protesting supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

In 2014, Pope Francis celebrated his first mass in South Korea. He spoke out against materialism and economic inequality during the "Mass of the Assumption of Mary."

In 2015, the North Korean government moved to its own time zone -- back 30 minutes -- going back to what it once was before the Japanese took control of the country more than a century ago.

In 2017, 11 people died when a tree fell and crushed onto a crowded square during a religious ceremony on the Portuguese island of Madeira.