On This Day: Lunar Orbiter 1 begins orbit of moon

On August 14, 1945, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that Japan had accepted terms for unconditional surrender. Japan formally surrendered Sept. 2, officially ending World War II. UPI File Photo | License Photo

In 2014, Major League Baseball owners chose MLB executive Rob Manfred (R) to succeed longtime MLB Commissioner Bud Selig (L). File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

On August 14, 1935, the U.S. Congress passed the Social Security Act and President Franklin D. Roosevelt immediately signed it into law. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Customer service represenative Joe Steinman reads the back of the Beatles' "Sgt. Peppers" album and a poster being given away at Vintage Vinyl Records in University City, Mo., on the 50th anniversary of the release of the album in the United States, on June 2. On August 14, 1985, Michael Jackson paid $47 million at auction for the rights to 40,000 songs, including most of the Beatles classics. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The first photograph of the Earth from the distance of the moon taken by Lunar Orbiter 1 on August 23, 1966. The unmanned spacecraft began orbiting the moon. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1784, Grigory Shelikhov, a Russian fur trader, founded the first permanent Russian settlement in Alaska on Kodiak Island.

In 1900, about 2,000 U.S. Marines joined with European forces to capture Beijing, ending the Boxer Rebellion against the Western presence in China.

In 1935, the U.S. Congress passed the Social Security Act and President Franklin D. Roosevelt immediately signed it into law.

In 1945, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that Japan had accepted terms for unconditional surrender. Japan formally surrendered Sept. 2, officially ending World War II.

In 1947, more than 400 million people living in Hindustan and Pakistan gained their independence from Britain.

In 1966, the unmanned U.S. Orbiter 1 spacecraft began orbiting the moon.

In 1985, Michael Jackson paid $47 million at auction for the rights to 40,000 songs, including most of the Beatles classics.

In 1994, the notorious international terrorist known as "Carlos the Jackal" was captured in Sudan. The next day he was extradited to France, where he was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

In 1995, following a long legal battle, Shannon Faulkner was admitted to the cadet corps of the previously all-male Citadel. She resigned from the South Carolina military school four days later.

In 1996, the Republican Party nominated Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas for president to face incumbent Bill Clinton in the November election.

In 2003, a massive power failure spread through Ohio, Michigan, the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, leaving 50 million people in eight states and the province of Ontario without electricity for as long as two days.

In 2005, authorities said the crash of a Helios Airways plane in Greece with 121 people aboard could have been caused by a sudden drop in cabin pressure. There were no survivors.

In 2006, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon ended in a truce, effective on this date, after 34 days of fighting.

In 2007, Mattel, the world's largest toy company, recalled nearly 19 million toys made in China, about half of them distributed in the United States. Included were more than 400,000 toy cars said to be coated with lead.

In 2013, authorities said hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured in clashes between Egyptian security forces and demonstrators calling for the reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

In 2014, Major League Baseball owners chose MLB executive Rob Manfred to succeed longtime MLB Commissioner Bud Selig.

In 2015, after 54 years, the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba was re-opened amid a thawing in relations.

In 2017, about 500 people were confirmed dead with hundreds more missing after heavy rains produced a mudslide in Sierra Leone.