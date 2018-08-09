On This Day: King Albert II of Belgium crowned

Charles Manson is taken into custody at the Los Angeles jail in 1969 after being charged, and later convicted, with the murders of actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child along with several of her friends. The murders took place on August 9, 1969. File Photo by Ernie Schwork/UPI

Jesse Owens, 22, wins a gold metal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Next to him, Germany's Luz Long gives the Nazi salute. Photo by UPI

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the Sistine Chapel following their meeting with Pope Francis on May 24 in Vatican City. On August 9, 1483, the Sistine Chapel opened. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

On August 9, 1945, two planes of the 509th Composite Group, part of the 313th Wing of the 20th Air Force participated in a mission to drop an atomic bomb on Nagasaki. A few days later, Japan surrendered and World War II was over. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Belgium's Queen Paola (L) and King Albert II attend canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in Vatican City on April 27, 2014. On August 9, 1993, King Albert II of Belgium was crowned 10 days after King Baudouin I, his older brother, died of heart failure. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1483, the Sistine Chapel opens in the Vatican.

In 1854, Walden was published by Henry David Thoreau.

In 1936, American track star Jesse Owens won his fourth Olympic gold medal in Berlin.

In 1945, a U.S. B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb nicknamed "Fat Man" on the Japanese city of Nagasaki three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Three weeks later, Japan formally surrendered, ending World War II.

In 1969, actress Sharon Tate and four other people were slain in Los Angeles by followers of Charles Manson in the first of two nights of murders.

In 1974, U.S. President Richard Nixon's resignation became effective at noon and Vice President Gerald Ford was sworn in as the nation's 38th chief executive.

In 1991, Vietnamese Prime Minister Do Muoi resigned. He was succeeded by Vo Van Kiet, who vowed to transform Vietnam into a market economy.

In 1993, King Albert II of Belgium was crowned 10 days after King Baudouin I, his older brother, died of heart failure. King Albert II abdicated in 2013 for health reasons.

In 1995, rock legend and lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, died at age 53. He had been undergoing treatment at a drug rehabilitation center at the time.

In 2001, U.S. President George W. Bush announced he would allow federal funding for limited stem cell research using human embryos.

In 2004, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City federal building bombing that killed 168 people.

In 2009, Typhoon Morakot slammed into Taiwan, with more than 80 inches of rain triggering floods and massive mudslides. The death toll was at least 500 and thousands of homes were destroyed.

In 2010, former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, a six-term Republican from Alaska, was killed with four others in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of his home state.

In 2012, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt became the first person to sweep the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in back-to-back Olympics.

In 2014, a white police officer shot and killed a black youth, Michael Brown, 18, in Ferguson, Mo., touching off weeks of protests.

In 2017, the North Korean military threatened a missile strike near the U.S. territory of Guam, saying a recent bomber flight based from the island "may provoke a dangerous conflict."