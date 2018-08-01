Trending Stories

6.4-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, killing at least 14
Courts in three states block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
8 dead; California resource strained as 17 fires ravage state
4 shot dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Queens, N.Y.
Pompeo: U.S. will invest $113M in Indo-Pacific region

Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Famous birthdays for August 1: Jason Momoa, Coolio
On This Day: Lisa Marie Presley confirms marriage to Michael Jackson
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018
Georgia becomes first former Soviet country to legalize marijuana use
International Champions Cup: Manchester United slips by Real Madrid
 
