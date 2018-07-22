Home / Top News

On This Day: John Dillinger killed by federal agents

On July 22, 1934, bank robber John Dillinger died in a hail of bullets from federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater.
By UPI Staff  |  July 22, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 22 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1864, in the first battle of Atlanta, Confederate troops under Gen. John Hood were defeated by Union forces under Gen. William Sherman.

In 1916, a bomb hidden in a suitcase exploded during a Preparedness Day parade on San Francisco's Market Street, killing 10 people and injuring 40. The parade was in support of the United States' entrance into World War I.

In 1933, Wiley Post completed his first solo flight around the world. It took him 7 days, 18 hours and 45 minutes.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger died in a hail of bullets from federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater.

In 1991, police arrested serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, finding human body parts stored in his refrigerator and freezer, and others decomposing in chemicals in a 57-gallon drum. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders in all.

In 1992, cartel boss Pablo Escobar vanished along with 10 fellow prison inmates after they staged a riot and held four high-level government officials hostage for some 20 hours in Bogota, Colombia.

In 1994, a U.S. federal judge ordered The Citadel, a state-financed military college in Charleston, S.C., to open its doors to women.

File Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/UPI

In 2003, Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusai were killed by U.S. forces in a 6-hour firefight at a house in Mosul in northern Iraq.

In 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century. It will not be surpassed until 2132.

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft from the 44th Fighter Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, releases a flare over Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2009, during a total solar eclipse. File Photo by Chad Warren/U.S. Air Force

In 2014, Joko Widodo was officially declared the winner of the Indonesian presidential election, carrying 53 percent of the vote.

In 2017, South African Branden Grace carded a 62 at Royal Birkdale during the third round of the Open Championship, marking the first time that score has been posted during a major championship. American Jordan Spieth won the title one day later.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
