On This Day: Ryutaro Hashimoto resigns as prime minister of Japan

On July 13, 1998, Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto resigned, a victim of the country's economic woes.
By UPI Staff  |  July 13, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1863, opposition to the Federal Conscription Act triggered New York City riots in which at least 120 people died and hundreds were injured.

In 1898, Guglielmo Marconi was awarded a patent for wireless telegraphy -- the radio.

In 1960, Democrats nominated Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts for president against GOP Vice President Richard Nixon.

John F. Kennedy (R) and Richard Nixon debate on October 21, 1960. UPI File Photo

In 1977, a state of emergency was declared in New York City during a 25-hour power blackout.

In 1985, musicians and celebrities gathered at arenas around the world to hold a 16-hour Live Aid concert, raising more than $125 million in famine relief for Africa.

In 1992, Yitzhak Rabin became Israel's new prime minister, ending the hard-line Likud Party's 15-year reign. Rabin embraced Israeli-Palestinian relations and helped establish peace between Palestinians and Jordanians. He faced criticism for his views and in 1995 was assassinated.

In 1998, Japanese Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto resigned, a victim of the country's economic woes.

In 2002, the George W. Bush administration said that fiscal 2002 would have a deficit of $165 billion despite the $127 billion surplus recorded for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2001.

In 2005, a judge in New York sentenced former WorldCom Chief Executive Officer Bernard Ebbers to 25 years in prison for his part in what was described as the largest fraud in U.S. corporate history.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

In 2008, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan to save major government-backed mortgage companies known as Fannie Mac and Freddie Mac with billions of dollars in investments and loans.

In 2010, George Steinbrenner, the long-time owner of the New York Yankees, died from a heart attack. He was 80.

In 2013, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in a gated community in Florida. The case provoked a national debate on "stand your ground" laws and racial profiling.

In 2017, director Christopher Nolan's World War II-era drama Dunkirk premiered in London. The film won three Academy Awards -- for film editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
