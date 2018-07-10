Home / Top News

On This Day: NASA launches Telstar satellite

On July 10, 1962, the United States launched the first telecommunications satellite, Telstar, into orbit, which relayed TV pictures between the United States and Europe.
By UPI Staff  |  Updated July 10, 2017 at 6:50 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 6
| License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1925, the so-called Monkey Trial, in which John Scopes was accused of teaching evolution in school, a violation of state law, began in Dayton, Tenn., featuring a classic confrontation between William Jennings Bryan, the three-time presidential candidate and fundamentalist hero, and legendary defense attorney Clarence Darrow.

In 1962, the United States launched the first telecommunications satellite, Telstar, into orbit, which relayed TV pictures between the United States and Europe.

In 1985, Coca-Cola, besieged by consumers dissatisfied with the new Coke introduced in April, dusted off the old formula and dubbed it "Coca-Cola Classic."

In 1989, Mel Blanc, the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and countless other Warner Bros. cartoon characters and radio and TV comic creations, died from complications of heart disease. He was 81.

UPI File Photo

In 1991, Boris Yeltsin was inaugurated as the first freely elected president of the Russian republic.

In 1992, former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was sentenced to 40 years in prison for cocaine racketeering.

In 2009, General Motors completed its race through bankruptcy with the signing of a contract with the U.S. government, which got 61 percent of the company. The recovery plan included considerable shrinkage, including the closing of factories and layoffs of 21,000 union workers.

Then-General Motors CEO Fritz Henderson attends a press conference in New York City on June 1, 2009. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 2011, media mogul Rupert Murdoch's News of the World, Britain's best-selling weekly newspaper, abruptly ceased publication amid allegations that its reporters and investigators had hacked into telephones of royalty, politicians, celebrities, homicide victims, families of fallen soldiers and others to illegally gain material for stories.

In 2012, an Israeli court acquitted former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert of corruption but found him guilty of breach of trust. The charges stemmed from a period before he was PM.

In 2017, NASA's Juno space probe made its closest pass over Jupiter's Great Red Spot, coming within 2,200 miles of the gas giant's upper atmosphere.

File Photo courtesy of NASA
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Police: Alabama man killed wife, daughter in murder-suicide Police: Alabama man killed wife, daughter in murder-suicide
8 boys freed from Thai cave; rescuers working to save 5 others 8 boys freed from Thai cave; rescuers working to save 5 others
Migrants headed for El Paso stopped at bridges before points of entry Migrants headed for El Paso stopped at bridges before points of entry
Cannabis Church can't smoke marijuana for religious use, judge rules Cannabis Church can't smoke marijuana for religious use, judge rules
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex assault charges Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex assault charges