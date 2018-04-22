UPI Almanac for Sunday, April 22, 2018

Today is Sunday, April 22, the 112th day of 2018 with 253 to follow.

This is Earth Day.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include Spanish Queen Isabella I, who funded the first voyage of Christopher Columbus to the New World, in 1451; British novelist Henry Fielding in 1707; German philosopher Immanuel Kant in 1724; Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, leader of Russia's 1917 Communist revolution, in 1870; novelist Vladimir Nabokov in 1899; pioneer nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1904; jazz bass player Charles Mingus in 1922; TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1923; actress Charlotte Rae in 1926 (age 92); singer Glen Campbell in 1936; actor Jack Nicholson in 1937 (age 81); businessman/balloon-flight record-setter Steve Fossett in 1944; filmmaker John Waters in 1946 (age 72); rock guitarist/singer Peter Frampton in 1950 (age 68); actor Marilyn Chambers in 1952: actor Ryan Stiles in 1959 (age 59); comedian/TV host Byron Allen in 1961 (age 57); actor Chris Makepeace in 1964 (age 54); actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 1966 (age 52); actor Amber Heard in 1986 (age 32); rapper Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, in 1990 (age 28).

On this date in history:

In 1500, Brazil was discovered by Pedro Alvarez Cabral.

In 1889, about 20,000 homesteaders massed along the border of the Oklahoma Territory, awaiting the signal to start the Oklahoma land rush.

In 1914, U.S. forces took control of the Mexican port city of Veracruz during the fighting of the Mexican Revolution.

In 1915, during World War I, German forces became the first to use poison gas on the Western Front.

In 1954, the Army-McCarthy hearings began in which Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., accused the Army go going soft on communism, while the Army said it was pressured to give a speedy commission to a McCarthy aide.

In 1955, the drug industry urged the national polio conference to recommend the creation of an impartial committee to supervise the distribution of all Salk vaccine.

In 1970, Earth Day was first observed.

In 1972, Apollo 16 astronauts John Young and Charles Duke walked and rode on the surface of the moon for 7 hours, 23 minutes. Young, whose career with NASA began in 1962, would spend the next four decades as an astronaut, retiring in 2004 at the age of 74.

In 1985, Jose Sarney was sworn in as Brazil's first civilian president in 21 years.

In 1992, more than 200 people died when a gas leak caused sewers in Guadalajara, Mexico, to explode.

In 1993, the Holocaust Memorial Museum was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

In 1994, Richard Nixon, the 37th U.S. president and the only one to resign from the office, died four days after having a stroke. He was 81.

In 1997, a 126-day standoff at the Japanese Embassy in Lima ended after Peruvian commandos stormed the building and freed 72 hostages held by the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement. All 14 rebels were killed.

In 2004, former NFL star Pat Tillman, who turned down a lucrative contract with the Arizona Cardinals to join the U.S. Army Rangers, was killed in Afghanistan. The U.S. military said later he was a victim of friendly fire.

In 2005, Zacarias Moussaoui, the only man charged in the United States in connection with the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2006, Iraq's Parliament ratified the selection of Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister, ending a four-month political deadlock.

In 2010, Russia banned Scientology literature for "undermining the traditional spiritual values of the citizens of the Russian Federation."

In 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Michigan law that bans preferential treatment on the "basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin" in admissions at public colleges and universities. It was a blow to affirmative action programs across the country.

In 2016, world leaders from 175 countries gathered in New York on Earth Day to sign the Paris Agreement, the first international accord that outlines steps to combat climate change and lower carbon levels by 2100.

A thought for the day: "Life doesn't imitate art, it imitates bad television." -- Woody Allen