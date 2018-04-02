UPI Almanac for Monday, April 2, 2018

Today is Monday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2018 with 273 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include Charlemagne, founder of the Holy Roman Empire, in 742; Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova in 1725; Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen in 1805; French novelist Emile Zola in 1840; surrealist artist Max Ernst in 1891; baseball Hall of Fame member Luke Appling in 1907; actor Buddy Ebsen in 1908; actor Alec Guinness in 1914; Australian auto racer Jack Brabham in 1926; singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye in 1939; radio personality Dr. Demento, born Barret Hansen, in 1941 (age 77); singer/songwriter Leon Russell in 1942; actor Linda Hunt in 1945 (age 73); literary and cultural critic Camille Paglia in 1947 (age 71); country singer Emmylou Harris in 1947 (age 71); actor Pamela Reed in 1949 (age 69); actor Christopher Meloni in 1961 (age 57); actor Clark Gregg in 1962 (age 56); actor Adam Rodriguez in 1975 (age 43); actor Michael Fassbender in 1977 (age 41); rapper Quavo Marshall in 1991 (age 27).

On this date in history:

In 1513, Ponce De Leon of Spain landed at what is now St. Augustine, Fla., to search for the Fountain of Youth.

In 1792, Congress passed legislation authorizing the U.S. Mint to coin money, all to be inscribed with the Latin words "E Pluribus Unum," a motto meaning "Out of Many, One."

In 1877, President Rutherford B. Hayes and his wife, Lucy Hayes, brought the annual Easter Egg Roll to the White House. Prior to that, it had been held on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany.

In 1932, aviator Charles Lindbergh left $50,000 in a New York City cemetery for the return of his kidnapped son. The child was later found dead. Bruno Hauptmann subsequently was convicted of kidnapping and murder, and was executed.

In 1982, Argentine troops stormed the Falkland Islands in South America, overwhelming the small British marine unit stationed there.

In 1992, a New York jury convicted mob boss John Gotti in five killings, racketeering and other charges. Gotti died in prison in 2002.

In 2005, Pope John Paul II, head of the Roman Catholic Church for more than a quarter century, died at his Vatican apartment. The 84-year-old pontiff had urinary and bacterial infections that led to organ failure.

In 2007 the University of Florida repeated as NCAA Division I basketball champion, becoming the first school to win both the national collegiate major basketball and football titles the same calendar year.

In 2012, One Goh, a 38-year-old former nursing student in Oakland, Calif., opened fire on the Oikos University campus, killing seven people and injuring three others, authorities said. He was captured a short time later.

In 2014, a soldier shot and killed three service members, injured 16 others, then killed himself at Fort Hood, Texas, 4 1/2 years after 13 people died in a shooting spree at the same base.

In 2015, al-Shabab militants conducted an "operation against the infidels," killing 148 people at Garissa University College in Kenya.

In 2017, a custodian and four others clubbed and stabbed to death 20 people at a Sufi shrine in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province.

A thought for the day: President John F. Kennedy said, "The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth."