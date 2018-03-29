UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 29, 2018

Today is Thursday, March 29, the 88th day of 2018 with 277 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790; baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867; actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918; Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918; political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927; actor Scott Wilson in 1942 (age 76); former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 75); actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 75); Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943 (age 75); basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 73); Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954; football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 63); actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 63); gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956 (age 62); actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 61); actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 57); model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 54); actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 50); former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 42).

On this date in history:

In 1812, Lucy Payne Washington, sister-in-law of U.S. President James Madison, married Supreme Court Justice Thomas Dodd in the first wedding performed in the White House.

In 1886, Coca-Cola was created by Dr. John Pemberton, who produced it in his backyard in Atlanta.

In 1951, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage for passing atomic weapons information to the Soviet Union. They were executed in 1953.

In 1961, the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. The amendment gave District of Columbia residents the right to vote in presidential elections.

In 1971, cult leader Charles Manson and three followers (Susan Atkins, Leslie Van Houten and Patricia Krenwinkel) were sentenced to death in the Tate-Labianca slayings in Los Angeles. The sentences and a fifth death sentence, for Charles "Tex" Watson, were later commuted to life in prison.

In 1973, the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam (some advisers and others remained), ending the United States' direct military involvement in a war that didn't officially end until 1975.

In 1991, six-time Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti quit, opening the way for the country's 50th government since World War II.

In 1999, the Dow Jones industrial average closed at more than 10,000 for the first time.

In 2004, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia joined NATO.

In 2006, acting Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's Kadima Party narrowly won the national election, taking 28 seats, forcing it into a coalition situation.

In 2009, eight people died in a shooting rampage at a Carthage, N.C., nursing home and six others were killed in what police called murder-suicide shootings in Santa Clara, Calif.

In 2010, two suicide bombers killed 39 people in attacks on the Moscow subway system.

In 2011, small levels of radiation from Japan's earthquake-tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear plant were detected in at least 15 U.S. states, but the Environmental Protection Agency said they posed no threat to public health.

In 2014, same-sex marriage became legal in England and Wales. Elton John announced he would marry longtime partner David Furnish two days later.

In 2017, Ivanka Trump takes unpaid adviser position in the administration of her father, President Donald Trump.

A thought for the day: "Moral courage is the most valuable and usually the most absent characteristic in men." -- Gen. George S. Patton Jr.