UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 24, 2018

Today is Saturday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2018 with 282 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include financier Andrew Mellon in 1855; magician and escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874; silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887; Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893; pioneer Disney film animator Ubbe "Ub" Iwerks in 1901; Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902; notorious bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909; poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919 (age 99); actor Steve McQueen in 1930; TV personality Mary Berry, born Mary Hunnings, in 1935 (age 83); dress designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 78); musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 69); fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 67); comedian Louie Anderson in 1953 (age 65); actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 64); actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 64); actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 58); television personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 56); WWE wrestler The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, in 1965 (age 53); actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 48); actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 47); actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 45); actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 44); pro football star Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 42); actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 41); actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 39); TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 32); actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 30).

On this date in history:

In 1603, Queen Elizabeth I of England died after 44 years of rule. She was succeeded by King James VI of Scotland, uniting England and Scotland under a single British monarch.

In 1934, the United States granted independence to the Philippine Islands, effective July 4, 1946.

In 1975, the beaver became the official symbol of Canada.

In 1989, the Exxon Valdez hit a reef in the Gulf of Alaska, spilling 11 million gallons of crude oil in the largest oil tanker spill in U.S. history.

In 1998, four girls and a teacher at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro, Ark., were killed by bullets fired from a nearby wooded area. The shooters were two boys, ages 11 and 13, who were convicted as juveniles and served prison time.

In 1999, NATO airstrikes hit military targets across the Yugoslav union of Serbia-Montenegro after ethnic cleansing launched by Serbian forces against Kosovar Albanians.

In 2003, British Prime Minister Tony Blair told the House of Commons that coalition forces were well on their way to Baghdad, and victory in Iraq was "certain" despite some "anxious moments" ahead.

In 2004, the European Commission fined software giant Microsoft $613 million for EU antitrust violations.

In 2012, former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, 71, underwent heart transplant surgery at a hospital in Falls Church, Va.

In 2014, a court in Minya, Egypt, sentenced 529 members of the Muslim Brotherhood to death on charges including murder and attempted murder. Most of the suspects were tried in absentia.

In 2015, a Germanwings plane carrying 150 people, including German high school students, crashed in the French Alps in southern France. Everyone on board died.

In 2017, Republican leaders in the House shelved a scheduled vote to replace the Affordable Care Act after they failed to gather enough votes to pass it.

A thought for the day: Martin Luther King Jr. said, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."