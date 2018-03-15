UPI Almanac for Thursday, March 15, 2018

Today is Thursday, March 15, the 74th day of 2018 with 291 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, in 1767; German immunologist Emil von Behring in 1854; actor Joe E. Ross in 1914; trumpet virtuoso/bandleader Harry James in 1916; Apollo astronaut Alan Bean in 1932 (age 86); U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1933 (age 85); actor Judd Hirsch in 1935 (age 83); televangelist Jimmy Swaggart in 1935 (age 83); musician Phil Lesh (Grateful Dead) in 1940 (age 78); singer/songwriter Mike Love (Beach Boys) in 1941 (age 77); musician Sly Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1943 (age 75); musician Ry Cooder in 1947 (age 71); musician Dee Snider in 1955 (age 63); actor Park Overall in 1957 (age 61); model Fabio Lanzoni in 1959 (age 59); singer Terence Trent D'Arby in 1962 (age 56); singer Bret Michaels in 1963 (age 55); singer/TV personality Mark McGrath in 1968 (age 50); musician Mark Hoppus (Blink-182) in 1972 (age 46); actor Eva Longoria in 1975 (age 43); singer wil.i.am (born William Adams) in 1975 (age 43); actor Kellan Lutz in 1985 (age 33); actor Jai Courtney in 1986 (age 32).

On this date in history:

In 44 B.C., Julius Caesar was assassinated by Brutus and others in Rome.

In 1493, Christopher Columbus returned to Spain after his first voyage to the New World.

In 1820, as part of the Missouri Compromise between the North and South, Maine was admitted into the Union as the 23rd state. It had been administered as a province of Massachusetts since 1647.

In 1916, U.S. Army General John "Black Jack" Pershing led an expedition into Mexico to capture revolutionary leader Pancho Villa, who had staged several cross-border raids. The two-year expedition was unsuccessful.

In 1917, Czar Nicholas abdicated as ruler of Russia amid the February Revolution.

In 1939, German troops, occupying the Czech provinces in the name of Adolf Hitler, entered Prague in triumph to the hisses and catcalls of the people, who sang the Czech national anthem.

In 1965, in response to the violence witnessed in Selma, Ala., President Lyndon Johnson, in an address to Congress, proclaims that "We shall overcome," calling for voting rights for all.

In 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev was elected the first, and only, president of the Soviet Union.

In 1991, a grand jury indicted four Los Angeles police officers on felony assault charges for the beating of Rodney King. The officers' acquittals in 1992 sparked violent riots in the city.

In 2003, Hu Jintao replaced Jiang Zemin as president of China.

In 2007, Palestinian leaders of Hamas and Fatah agreed to a coalition government but their platform didn't recognize Israel or renounce violence.

In 2008, a 19-story industrial crane collapsed on the East Side of Manhattan in New York City, crashing into an apartment building and other structures. Seven people were killed and more than 20 injured.

In 2011, protesters marched on the Syrian capital of Damascus calling for democratic reforms. Syrian security forces opened fire on the demonstrations. The uprisings, which spread across the country, were met with force, and by the end of May, more than 1,000 people had been killed by security forces.

A thought for the day: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an interviewer, "The emphasis must be not on the right to abortion but on the right to privacy and reproductive control."