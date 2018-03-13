Home / Top News

On This Day: Jorge Mario Bergoglio elected pope

On March 13, 2013, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, a Jesuit, became pope of the Catholic Church. He chose the name of Francis.
By UPI Staff  |  March 13, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1781, the planet Uranus was discovered by British astronomer William Herschel.

In 1868, the Republican-dominated U.S. Senate began impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Andrew Johnson, a Democrat and successor to Abraham Lincoln, climaxing a political feud following the Civil War. He was acquitted by one vote.

In 1881, Czar Alexander II, the ruler of Russia since 1855, was killed in a St. Petersburg street by a bomb thrown by a member of the revolutionary People's Will group.

In 1933, in the depths of the Great Depression, banks throughout the United States began to reopen after a weeklong bank holiday declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a successful effort to stop runs on bank assets.

In 1933, President Roosevelt sent word to Congress calling for the immediate modification of the Volstead act to permit the manufacture and sale of beer.

In 1990, the Soviet Congress of People's Deputies formally ended the Communist Party's monopoly rule, establishing a presidential system and giving Mikhail Gorbachev broad new powers.

In 1992, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck northeast Turkey, killing at least 500 people and leaving some 50,000 homeless.

In 1996, a gun collector opened fire at a school in Dunblane, Scotland, killing 16 kindergarten children and their teacher, and then himself.

In 2000, the Tribune Co. and the Times Mirror Co., media giants featuring two of the nation's oldest and largest newspapers (Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times) announced they would merge.

In 2004, opera singer Luciano Pavarotti sang his final opera at New York City's Metropolitan Opera house.

In 2005, Robert Iger is named as Michael Eisner's replacement as chief executive of the Walt Disney Company.

In 2008, gold prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange hit $1,000 per ounce for the first time.

In 2011, the Dalai Lama, 75-year-old spiritual leader of Tibet, formally submitted his resignation as Tibet's political leader, a post he had held since he was 18, to the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile.

In 2016, an explosion in the Turkish capital of Ankara killed 37 and injured 127. Government sources said a female suicide bomber and alleged PKK member crashed her bomb-laden car into a bus.

