UPI Almanac for Monday, March 12, 2018

Today is Monday, March 12, the 71st day of 2018 with 294 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831; New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858; artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918; novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922; Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923; playwright Edward Albee in 1928; Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931 (age 87); former U.N. Ambassador/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 86); actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 85); Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936 (age 82); singer/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940; singer/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 72); former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 71); singer/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 70); Jackson 5 member Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 61); former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 56); actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 50); musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 39); actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 34); singer Elly Jackson (La Roux) in 1988 (age 30); pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994; actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 15).

On this date in history:

In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scouts of America troop in Savannah, Ga.

In 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt made the first of his Sunday evening "fireside chats" -- informal radio addresses from the White House to the American people.

In 1938, Nazi Germany invaded and occupied Austria.

In 1947, in a speech to Congress, U.S. President Harry Truman outlined what became known as the Truman Doctrine, calling for U.S. aid to countries threatened by communist revolution.

In 1963, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to grant former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill honorary U.S. citizenship.

In 1993, more than 250 people were killed and at least 700 injured in 13 coordinated terrorist bombings in Mumbai.

In 1994, the Church of England ordained its first female priests.

In 1999, former Soviet allies Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined NATO.

In 2003, Elizabeth Smart, 15, who had been kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home in June 2002, was found in the custody of a panhandler and his wife in nearby Sandy, Utah.

In 2008, New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned after being caught in a high-priced prostitution scandal.

In 2009, admitted Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff, accused of defrauding thousands of clients of billions of dollars in a massive Ponzi scheme over 20 years, pleaded guilty to 11 felonies. He was later given a 150-year prison sentence.

In 2014, an explosion caused by a gas leak knocked down two apartment buildings in New York City's East Harlem, killing eight people and injuring dozens of others.

A thought for the day: "I never did give anybody hell. I just told the truth and they thought it was hell." -- Harry S. Truman