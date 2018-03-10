UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 10, 2018

Today is Saturday, March 10, the 69th day of 2018 with 296 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include actor Barry Fitzgerald in 1888; poet Margaret Fishback in 1900; James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., in 1928; playwright David Rabe in 1940 (age 78); actor Chuck Norris in 1940 (age 78); college basketball Coach Jim Valvano in 1946; Kim Campbell, the first female prime minister of Canada, in 1947 (age 71); journalist Bob Greene in 1947 (age 71); al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden in 1957; actor Sharon Stone in 1958 (age 60); Olympic gold medal gymnast Mitch Gaylord in 1961 (age 57); Britain's Prince Edward in 1964 (age 54); actor Jasmine Guy in 1962 (age 56); singer Edie Brickell in 1966 (age 52); actor Paget Brewster in 1969 (age 49); actor Jon Hamm in 1971 (age 47); rapper Timbaland (born Timothy Zachery Mosley) in 1972 (age 46); singer Robin Thicke in 1977 (age 41); Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller in 1977 (age 41); singer Carrie Underwood in 1983 (age 35); actor Olivia Wilde in 1984 (age 34); singer Emeli Sande in 1987 (age 31); actor Emily Osment in 1992 (age 26).

On this date in history:

In 1862, the U.S. Treasury issued "legal tender notes" in denominations from $5 to $1,000, the first U.S. paper money.

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell transmitted the first telephone message to his assistant in the next room: "Mr. Watson, come here. I want you."

In 1880, the Salvation Army of the United States was founded in New York City.

In 1933, Harry W. Frantz, a correspondent for United Press, penned an editorial on the current financial situation, arguing that the history of the United States "strongly suggests the possibility of a prompt recuperation from the present banking and money crisis."

In 1959, more than 300,000 Tibetans, fearing the Chinese were plotting to abduct the Dalai Lama, surround his home in Lhasa, the Potala Palace, marking the beginning of the Tibetan uprising.

In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. Ray died in prison in 1998.

In 1977, astronomers discovered rings around the planet Uranus.

In 1987, the Vatican condemned human artificial fertilization or generation of human life outside the womb and said all reproduction must result from the "act of conjugal love."

In 1993, an anti-abortion protester shot and killed Dr. David Gunn at the Pensacola Women's Medical Services clinic in Florida.

In 2004, Lee Boyd Malvo, 19, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in 10 Washington-area sniper killings in 2002. His partner, John Allen Muhammad, considered the mastermind, was executed in 2009.

In 2007, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed confessed to planning the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

In 2011, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, signed a bill ending or sharply restricting bargaining rights for most government workers in the state.

In 2014, author Joe McGinniss (Fatal Vision, The Selling of the President 1968) died in Worcester, Mass., at age 71.

In 2015, a jury ordered Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams to pay $7.4 million to the family of the late Marvin Gaye for ripping off "Got to Give It Up."

A thought for the day: "Climate change is happening now ... I have seen the impacts of climate change first-hand. I have met families whose crops have been withered by droughts. I have seen children left homeless by floods and storms. I have seen burning forests and melting glaciers." -- Ban Ki-moon in 2009