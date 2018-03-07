UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Today is Wednesday, March 7, the 66th day of 2018 with 299 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include British astronomer John Herschel in 1792; British painter Edwin Henry Landseer in 1802; U.S. botanist Luther Burbank in 1849; Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian in 1872; actor Anna Magnani in 1908; NBC weatherman Willard Scott in 1934 (age 84); race car driver Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 80); actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 78); former Disney executive Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 76); TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942; actor John Heard in 1945; musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944; football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950 (age 68); football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 66); actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 62); tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 58); comedian Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 54); actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 48); actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 44); actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 43); actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 38); actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 34); actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 23).

On this date in history:

In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell was granted a patent for the telephone.

In 1918, Finland signed a peace treaty with Germany shortly after declaring independence from Russia.

In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered Nazi troops into the Rhineland, violating the Treaty of Versailles.

In 1945, the U.S. 1st Army crossed the Rhine at Remagen, Germany after capturing the strategically important, Ludendorff Bridge (also known as the Bridge at Remagen). World War II in Europe ended two months later.

In 1965, hundreds of civil rights marchers trying to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., were turned back by state troopers and sheriff's deputies. Dozens of people were beaten and injured in what became known as "Bloody Sunday." Marchers voluntarily turned around on a ceremonial walk to the bridge two days later and, on March 21, with protection by federal and National Guard troops, the main Selma-to-Montgomery march began.

In 1984, the U.S. Senate confirmed William Wilson as the first U.S. ambassador to the Vatican in 117 years.

In 1985, "We Are the World," a song composed by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and recorded by a series of high-profile music stars was released worldwide with the goal of generating funds for the USA for Africa charity. The song and related promotions eventually raised about $63 million.

In 2002, More than 600 people were reported dead after several days of Hindu-Muslim violence in the state of Gujarat, India.

In 2004, the openly gay V. Gene Robinson became the Episcopal bishop of New Hampshire.

In 2010, Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Director for her film The Hurt Locker.

In 2012, Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell signed a controversial bill requiring women seeking abortions to have an ultrasound at least 24 hours before the procedure.

In 2013, the U.S. Senate confirmed John Brennan as director of the CIA.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia designated several organizations as terrorist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, of which ex-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was a member.

In 2017, Malta's iconic Azure Window, a natural rock arch, collapsed into the sea during a storm.

A thought for the day: "There are many little ways to enlarge your child's world. Love of books is the best of all." -- Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis