UPI Almanac for Monday, March 5, 2018

Today is Monday, March 5, the 64th day of 2018 with 301 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Evening stars are Mercury, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include Flemish mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512; Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658; poet Lucy Larcom in 1824; author Frank Norris in 1870; actor Rex Harrison in 1908; actor Jack Cassidy in 1927; actor Paul Sand in 1935 (age 83); actor Dean Stockwell in 1936 (age 82); actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 79); actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 72); actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 64); magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller in 1955 (age 63); journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 61); singer Andy Gibb in 1958; televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 55); football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 52); guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) in 1970 (age 48); actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 44); actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 44); singer Madison Beer in 1999 (age 19).

On this date in history:

In 1770, British troops killed five colonials in the so-called Boston Massacre, one of the events that led to the American Revolution.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson was publicly inaugurated for his second term. He had a private, official inauguration a day earlier.

In 1933, in German elections, Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party won nearly half the seats in the Reichstag (the Parliament).

In 1946, Winston Churchill, in a famous speech in Fulton, Mo., stated that a Soviet Union "Iron Curtain" had "descended across" Europe.

In 1953, the Soviet Union announced that dictator Joseph Stalin had died at age 73. Stalin had been in a coma after having a massive stroke four days earlier.

In 1966, Staff Sgt. Barry Sadler's Ballad of the Green Berets hit No. 1, spending five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Sadler died in 1989 after being shot in the head.

In 1984, the Standard Oil Co. of California, also known as Chevron, bought Gulf Corp. for more than $13 billion in the largest business merger in U.S. history at the time.

In 1993, Canada's Ben Johnson, once called the world's fastest human, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and was banned for life from track competition.

In 2011, archaeologists renovating the Rio de Janeiro harbor for the 2016 Olympics reported uncovering the remains of a 19th-century port where thousands of people arrived from Africa and were sold into slavery.

In 2013, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died at age 58 and Vice President Nicolas Maduro ascends to the presidency.

In 2014, the New York-based College Board announced plans for a major overhaul of the SAT test -- the college entrance exam -- to take effect in 2016.

In 2017, President Donald Trump, offering no proof, accuses President Barack Obama of having his "wires tapped" in Trump Tower.

A thought for the day: "It is no use saying, 'We are doing our best.' You have got to succeed in doing what is necessary." -- Winston Churchill