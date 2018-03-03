UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 3, 2018

Today is Saturday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2018 with 303 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Evening stars are Mercury, Neptune, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include English poet Edmund Waller in 1606; industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831; telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847; Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882; movie star Jean Harlow in 1911; Star Trek actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920; musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923; Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933 (age 85); filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 73); author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 69); actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 60); radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 59); football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 56); Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 56); actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 48); actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 44); actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 36); singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 21).

On this date in history:

In 1845, Florida was admitted to the United States as the 27th state.

In 1875, "Carmen" by Georges Bizet premiered in Paris.

In 1879, attorney Belva Ann Lockwood became the first woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1923, Time magazine published its first issue.

In 1931, an act of Congress designated "The Star-Spangled Banner" the national anthem of the United States.

In 1938, the last of three of Stalin's public show trials, the Trial of the Twenty-One, began, with the defendants being charged in a plot to murder Josef Stalin as well as some of the highest officials of the Soviet regime.

In 1974, a Turkish jetliner crashed near Paris, killing 345 people.

In 1982, the Argentine government threatened to break off diplomatic relations with Britain if the Falkland Islands were not handed back by the following year's 150th anniversary of the British presence on the islands.

In 1985, coal miners in Britain ended a yearlong strike, the longest and costliest labor dispute in British history.

In 1986, the U.S. President's Commission on Organized Crime, ending a 32-month investigation, called for drug testing of most working Americans, including all federal employees.

In 1991, home video captured a Los Angeles police beating of motorist Rodney King that triggered a national debate on police brutality. Acquittal of the LAPD officers in 1992 led to deadly riots during which King asked at a news conference, "Can we all get along?" King died at the age of 47 in 2012.

In 1993, Dr. Albert Sabin, the medical pioneer who helped conquer polio, died at his home of heart failure. He was 86.

In 1997, former CIA official Harold Nicholson pleaded guilty to spying for Russia. He was sentenced to 23 years and seven months in prison.

In 2006, former U.S. Rep. Randy Cunningham, R-Calif., was sentenced to eight years in prison for taking $2.4 million in bribes from military contractors. Cunningham was released from prison in 2013.

In 2010, same-sex marriages became legal in the District of Columbia.

In 2014, U.S. President Barack Obama told Russia its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula would put them on the "wrong side of history" and warned of possible economic sanctions.

In 2015, the State Department confirmed that Hillary Clinton exclusively used a personal email account to conduct official business while serving as U.S. secretary of state.

A thought for the day: "Saying nothing sometimes says the most." -- Emily Dickinson