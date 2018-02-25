UPI Almanac for Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018

Today is Sunday, Feb. 25, the 56th day of 2018 with 309 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Saturn. Evening stars are Mercury, Neptune, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841; Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873; U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888; actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx, the "sane" sibling of the early Marx Brothers movies, in 1901; British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917; tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918; producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928; talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 83); actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 81); actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 80); former Beatle George Harrison in 1943; wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 69); director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 68); sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 67); comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 53); actor Tea Leoni in 1966 (age 52); actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 47); actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 45); actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 43); actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 42); actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 32); actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 32); actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 21).

On this date in history:

In 1791, the First Bank of the U.S. at Philadelphia became the first national bank chartered by Congress.

In 1836, Samuel Colt patented a "revolving gun," the first of the six-shooters.

In 1870, Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Natchez, Miss., was sworn into the U.S. Senate, becoming the first African American to sit in Congress.

In 1901, the United States Steel Corp. was founded by J.P. Morgan.

In 1951, the inaugural Pan American Games began in Buenos Aires.

In 1964, brash underdog Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) stunned the boxing world with a TKO of Sonny "the Bear" Liston, winning the world heavyweight championship.

In 1984, a gasoline pipeline burst, spewing thousands of gallons of fuel that ignited and engulfed an illegal shanty town near Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing hundreds of people.

In 1986, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos left his Manila palace for Hawaii, ending 20 years in power.

In 1990, Violeta Chamorro, the U.S.-backed candidate for the presidency of Nicaragua, scored an upset victory over President Daniel Ortega, leader of the leftist Sandinista Liberation Front.

In 1991, the Warsaw Pact nations signed an agreement to dissolve the alliance after 36 years.

In 1994, 32 Muslim worshippers were killed by a Jewish settler who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank town of Hebron. The settler was overpowered and beaten to death.

In 2005, authorities arrested Dennis Rader, a municipal employee and church leader, for the so-called BTK (blind, torture, kill) serial killings that terrorized Wichita, Kan. Rader was convicted and sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms.

In 2010, Viktor Yanukovych was sworn in as president of Ukraine. He was ousted in 2014.

In 2012, Yemen's new president, Abdu Rabbo Mansour Hadi, was sworn in with a promise to continue fighting al-Qaida, calling it "a religious and national duty." He was run out of the country by Houthi rebels in 2015.

In 2013, the Roman Catholic Church announced that Cardinal Keith O'Brien, 74, the church's most senior cleric in Britain, resigned amid allegations of committing "inappropriate acts" years earlier in his relations with certain priests.

In 2017, the Democratic National Committee elected Tom Perez as its new chairman.

A thought for the day: "Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn't matter which color does the hating. It's just plain wrong." -- Muhammad Ali