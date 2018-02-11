UPI Almanac for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018

Today is Sunday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2018 with 323 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury and Saturn. Evening stars are Neptune, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800; inventor Thomas Edison in 1847; boxer Max Baer in 1909; film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909; actor Eva Gabor in 1919; King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920; actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926; actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 84); actor Burt Reynolds in 1936 (age 82); songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939; Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 77); Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 65); singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 56); former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 1964 (age 54); actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 49); surfer Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 46); radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 44); actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 44); singer/guitarist (Linkin Park) Mike Shinoda in 1977 (age 41); singer/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 39); singer Kelly Rowland in 1981 (age 37); actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 36); singer Aubrey O'Day in 1984 (age 34); actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 26); singer Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, in 1998 (age 20).

On this date in history:

In 1858, French peasant girl Bernadette Soubirous said the Virgin Mary appeared to her at Lourdes.

In 1929, a Lateran treaty signed in Italy recognized the sovereignty of Vatican City.

In 1929, Miss Bobbi Trout, an 18-year-old "Tomboy" who took up flying to avoid dish-washing, broke three world aviation records.

In 1941, Glenn Miller's Chattanooga Choo Choo was awarded the first gold record, given for sales of 1 million copies.

In 1945, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin ended a wartime conference at Yalta.

In 1965, U.S. and South Vietnamese planes made their first bombing raids on North Vietnam.

In 1970, Japan put a satellite in space, following the Soviet Union, the United States and France.

In 1990, Nelson Mandela, leader of the movement to end South African apartheid, was released after 27 years in prison.

In 1993, British Prime Minister John Major said Queen Elizabeth II would pay income tax on her personal income as well as being subject to capital and inheritance levies.

In 2005, playwright Arthur Miller, a fiery moralist whose plays include Death of a Salesman and The Crucible, died at the age of 89.

In 2006, U.S. adventurer Steve Fossett broke the solo flight record when he landed near Bournemouth, England, covering 24,997 miles after taking off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida four days earlier.

In 2009, a long, bitter political fight in Zimbabwe apparently was resolved when President Robert Mugabe swore in opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai as prime minister.

In 2011, Hosni Mubarak stepped down after nearly 30 years as president of Egypt, bowing to intense public pressure to resign after 18 days of massive, often violent protests that spawned a reported death toll of more than 800 people. Mubarak, 82, ceded power to the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces.

In 2012, Whitney Houston, an American pop singing star who sold millions of albums and starred in movies, was found dead in a Beverly Hills, Calif., hotel room. The Los Angeles coroner said the 48-year-old entertainer died of accidental drowning in her bathtub but that cocaine and heart disease also played a role.

In 2014, an Algerian Hercules C-130 military plane crashed into a mountain in eastern Algeria, killing 77 people, including civilians. There was one survivor, a soldier.

In 2016, the last four remaining armed occupiers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon surrendered after a 41-day standoff that left one dead.

A thought for the day: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." -- Nelson Mandela