UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

Today is Sunday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2018 with 337 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury and Saturn. Evening stars are Neptune, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include Roman Catholic St. Thomas Aquinas in 1225; English Henry VII in 1457; Canadian Prime Minister and statesman Alexander MacKenzie in 1822; Cuban revolutionary and poet Jose Marti in 1853; French novelist Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette in 1873; abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock in 1912; musician Acker Bilk in 1929; sculptor Claes Oldenburg in 1929 (age 89); actor Alan Alda in 1936 (age 82); actor Susan Howard in 1944 (age 74); former Liberian leader Charles Taylor in 1948 (age 70); ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 70); former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 1955 (age 63); singer Sarah McLachlan in 1968 (age 50); comedian Mo Rocca in 1969 (age 49); rapper Rick Ross in 1976 (age 42); singer Joey Fatone in 1977 (age 41); singer Nick Carter in 1980 (age 38); actor Elijah Wood in 1981 (age 37); rapper J. Cole in 1985 (age 33); actor Will Poulter in 1993 (age 25); actor Ariel Winter in 1998 (age 20).

On this date in history:

In 1547, Henry VIII died and 9-year-old Edward VI became king of England.

In 1782, the U.S. Congress authorized creation of the great seal of the United States.

In 1813, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen was published.

In 1878, the first commercial telephone switchboard began operation in New Haven, Conn.

In 1958, the Lego Group received a patent for its toy building blocks.

In 1965, British Queen Elizabeth II accepted a new national flag design for Canada that included a red maple leaf in its center.

In 1974, Israel lifted its siege of Suez City and turned over 300,000 square miles of Egyptian territory to the United Nations, ending an occupation that had begun during the October 1973 war.

In 1982, kidnapped U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Dozier was rescued in Padua, Italy, after being held 42 days by Italian Red Brigades militants.

In 1985, dozens of the biggest names in popular music recorded "We Are the World," royalties of which benefited the starving people of Africa.

In 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe.

In 1995, the United States and Vietnam agreed to exchange low-level diplomats and open liaison offices in each other's capital cities.

In 1997, five former police officers in South Africa admitted to killing anti-apartheid activist Stephen Biko, who died in police custody in 1977 and whose death had been officially listed as an accident.

In 2004, the chief U.S. weapons inspector in Iraq told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and called for an outside independent investigation of the apparent intelligence failure.

In 2005, Condoleezza Rice was sworn in as the 66th U.S. secretary of state.

In 2009, the World Health Organization said more than 3,000 people died of cholera during an outbreak in Zimbabwe.

A thought for the day: "Getting ahead in a difficult profession requires avid faith in yourself. That is why some people with mediocre talent, but with great inner drive, go much further than people with vastly superior talent." -- Sophia Loren