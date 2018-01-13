UPI Almanac for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018

Today is Saturday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2018 with 352 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury and Saturn. Evening stars are Neptune and Uranus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808; Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832; actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930 (age 88); actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931; actor Rip Taylor in 1935 (age 83); actor Richard Moll in 1943 (age 75); actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 58); actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 57); country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 56); actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 54); actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 52); TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 48); actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 42); actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 41); TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 37); actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 35); actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 28); actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 23).

On this date in history:

In 1910, radio pioneer and electron tube inventor Lee Deforest arranged the world's first public radio broadcast, a performance by the New York Metropolitan Opera.

In 1915, nearly 30,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Avezzano, Italy.

In 1941, Irish novelist James Joyce died at age 58 following surgery for a perforated ulcer in Zurich, Switzerland.

In 1968, Johnny Cash records his infamous At Folsom Prison live record.

In 1982, Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into the 14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River bridge in Washington, killing 78 people.

In 1985, a passenger train traveling through Ethiopia hurled off the tracks, plunging four cars into a ravine. More than 400 people died and 500 sustained injuries.

In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder took office in Virginia, becoming the first elected African-American governor of a U.S. state.

In 1991, at least 40 South Africans were killed and 50 injured when fighting erupted during a soccer game in Orkney.

In 1997, U.S. President Bill Clinton awarded the Medal of Honor to seven African-American soldiers for their courage in action in Italy during World War II. It was the first time the medal was given to black WWII servicemen.

In 1999, Michael Jordan, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player ever, announced his second retirement. He had led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships.

In 2001 a magnitude-7.7 early-morning earthquake killed more than 800 people, injured hundreds of others and caused widespread damage and destruction in El Salvador. Deadly mudslides were triggered by the quake.

In 2003, Pope John Paul II argued against war in Iraq except as "the very last option." He said it would be "a defeat for humanity."

In 2012, the cruise ship Costa Concordia slammed into a rocky shoal near the Italian coast and capsized, killing 32 people.

In 2014, U.S. Rep. George Miller, D-Calif., announced he would retire at the end of the year -- ending 40 years in Congress.

In 2016, three winning tickets split the largest lottery jackpot in the world -- $1.5 billion. The winning Powerball tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

A thought for the day: "Those who hate rain hate life." -- Dejan Stojanovic