UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan, 7, 2018

Today is Sunday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2018 with 358 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury and Saturn. Evening stars are Neptune and Uranus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800; Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, who became St. Bernadette and whose visions led to the foundation of the shrine at Lourdes, France, in 1844; film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873; author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891; actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911; author William Blatty (The Exorcist) in 1928; Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 72); singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 70); actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 68); actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 62); television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 61); actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 54); actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 47); actor Dustin Diamond in 1977 (age 41); actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 36); actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 35); actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 18).

On this date in history:

In 1927, commercial trans-Atlantic telephone service between New York and London was inaugurated.

In 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work.

In 1953, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that the United States had developed the hydrogen bomb.

In 1979, the Cambodian government of Pol Pot was overthrown.

In 1980, the U.S. government authorized $1.5 billion in loans for Chrysler Corp.

In 1989, Japan's Emperor Hirohito died at the age of 88.

In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a long-awaited report that classified environmental tobacco smoke as a carcinogen.

In 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush proposed a tax-cut package of $670 billion over 10 years.

In 2012, the Pakistani government released 179 Indian fishermen imprisoned for violating territorial waters. The men, some of whom had been held for a year, said they sailed into Pakistani waters by mistake.

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to Georgia's ban on carrying guns into churches.

In 2014, police in Venezuela identified a couple killed in a highway robbery the day before as actress and former Miss Venezuela Monica Spear, 29, and her former husband, Thomas Henry Berry, 39. Their 5-year-old daughter, Maya, was shot and injured.

In 2015, Islamist terrorists stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 members of the satirical publication's staff. French President Francois Hollande described it as "an act of exceptional barbarism."

A thought for the day: "If you haven't got any charity in your heart, you have the worst kind of heart trouble." -- Bob Hope