On This Day: First trans-Atlantic phone call made

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1927, commercial trans-Atlantic telephone service between New York and London was inaugurated.

In 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work.

In 1953, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that the United States had developed the hydrogen bomb.

In 1979, the Cambodian government of Pol Pot was overthrown.

In 1980, the U.S. government authorized $1.5 billion in loans for Chrysler Corp.

In 1989, Japan's Emperor Hirohito died at the age of 88.

In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a long-awaited report that classified environmental tobacco smoke as a carcinogen.

In 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush proposed a tax-cut package of $670 billion over 10 years.

In 2012, the Pakistani government released 179 Indian fishermen imprisoned for violating territorial waters. The men, some of whom had been held for a year, said they sailed into Pakistani waters by mistake.

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to Georgia's ban on carrying guns into churches.

In 2014, police in Venezuela identified a couple killed in a highway robbery the day before as actress and former Miss Venezuela Monica Spear, 29, and her former husband, Thomas Henry Berry, 39. Their 5-year-old daughter, Maya, was shot and injured.

In 2015, Islamist terrorists stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 members of the satirical publication's staff. French President Francois Hollande described it as "an act of exceptional barbarism."