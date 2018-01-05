UPI Almanac for Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

Today is Friday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2018 with 360 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury and Saturn. Evening stars are Neptune and Uranus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779; U.S. baseball executive and Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864; Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president and 1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928 (age 90); Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932; U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932; football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 80); filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 77); talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 76); actor George Reeves (TV's Superman) in 1914; actor Jane Wyman in 1917; actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 87); actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 72); actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 65); actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 59); singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 57); actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 56); rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 49); actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 43); actor January Jones in 1978 (age 40); DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 37); actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 31).

On this date in history:

In 1914, the Ford Motor Co. increased its pay from $2.34 for a 9-hour day to $5 for 8 hours of work.

In 1925, Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming was sworn in as the first woman governor in the United States.

In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge over San Francisco Bay.

In 1933, former President Calvin Coolidge died of coronary thrombosis at his Northampton, Mass., home at the age of 60.

In 1948, the first color newsreel, filmed at the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, Calif., was released by Warner Brothers-Pathe.

In 1982, a series of landslides killed up to 33 people after heavy rain in the San Francisco Bay area.

In 1993, the state of Washington hanged serial child-killer Westley Allan Dodd in the nation's first gallows execution in 28 years.

In 1996, the longest U.S. government shutdown ended after 21 days when Congress passed a stopgap spending measure that would allow federal employees to return to work. President Bill Clinton signed the bill the next day.

In 1998, U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., of Sonny and Cher fame, was killed when he hit a tree while skiing at South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

In 2002, a 15-year-old student pilot, flying alone, was killed in the crash of his single-engine Cessna into the 28th floor of the Bank of America building in Tampa, Fla.

In 2005, Eris, the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system, was discovered.

In 2008, tribal violence following a disputed Kenya presidential election claimed almost 500 lives, officials said. Turmoil exploded after incumbent President Mwai Kibaki was declared the winner over opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who had a wide early lead.

In 2011, the 112th U.S. Congress convened with surging Republicans, buoyed by an infusion of conservative newcomers with Tea Party support, taking command of the House and Democrats retaining control of the Senate. Freshman GOP House members totaled 82, the party's largest rookie class in nearly 90 years.

In 2013, a cold wave that sent temperatures far below average in northern India was blamed for at least 129 deaths. Many of the victims were homeless.

In 2014, Jerry Coleman, Hall of Fame broadcaster, ex-New York Yankee infielder and war hero, died at age 89 in San Diego.

In 2014, Portuguese soccer great Eusebio, the "Black Panther," died in Lisbon at 71.

A thought for the day: "If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude. Don't complain." -- Maya Angelou