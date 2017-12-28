UPI Almanac for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

Today is Thursday, Dec. 28, the 362nd day of 2017 with three to follow.

The moon is waxing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Venus. The evening stars are Mercury and Uranus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856; jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903; comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922 (age 95); actor Martin Milner in 1931; actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 83); entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 78); rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 71); actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 63); Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955; comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 44); actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 41); singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 39); actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 36); actor Mackenzie Rosman in 1989 (age 28); singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 27); actor Miles Brown in 2005.

On this date in history:

In 1065, Westminster Abbey was consecrated.

In 1832, John Calhoun, at odds with U.S. President Andrew Jackson, became the first U.S. vice president to resign.

In 1846, Iowa was admitted into the United States as the 29th state.

In 1865, French film pioneers Auguste Lumiere and Louis Lumiere showed the first commercial motion pictures at a Paris cafe.

In 1869, a group of tailors in Philadelphia staged the first Labor Day ceremonies in the United States.

In 1908, an earthquake in the Messina area of southern Italy killed at least 80,000 people. Some estimates put the death toll upwards of 200,000.

In 1945, the U.S. Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States.

In 1950, advancing Chinese troops crossed the 38th Parallel, dividing line between North and South Korea, to help the communist North Koreans fight U.S.-led U.N. forces.

In 1985, warring Lebanese Muslim and Christian leaders signed a peace agreement backed by Syria.

In 1991, Time magazine named CNN founder Ted Turner man of the year.

In 2007, Nepal abolished its monarchy and became a federal democratic republic.

In 2011, Kim Jong Un was declared supreme leader of North Korea at a memorial service in Pyongyang for his father and former leader Kim Jong Il.

In 2012, a 23-year-old woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi died at a hospital in Singapore. The attack by six men on the woman and her boyfriend caused outrage and protests throughout India.

In 2012, Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a law banning American parents from adopting Russian children.

In 2013, a fire in a passenger train coach in India's southeast Andhra Pradesh state killed at least 26 people, many of whom were asleep when the flames broke out.

In 2014, Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 crashed into the Java Sea, killing 155 passengers and seven crew. Searchers found the aircraft and bodies floating in the sea two days after it disappeared.

In 2015, Japan and South Korea reached a deal to settle the issue of "comfort women," sex slave victims forced to serve in Japanese military brothels during World War II. Tokyo issued a formal apology and agreed to pay $8.3 million.

A thought for the day: Benjamin Franklin said, "People who are wrapped up in themselves make small packages."