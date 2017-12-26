Home / Top News

On This Day: Wilson orders gov't takeover of railroads

On Dec. 26, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed an order giving the federal government control over U.S. railroads for the duration of World War I.
By UPI Staff  |  Dec. 26, 2017 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 4

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, American forces under Gen. George Washington, having crossed the Delaware River on Christmas night, defeated Hessian mercenary troops fighting for the British at the Battle of Trenton, N.J.

In 1908, Jack Johnson, with a 14th-round KO of Tommy Burns in Australia, became the first African-American to win the world heavyweight boxing title.

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson signed an order giving the federal government control over operation of U.S. railroads for the duration of World War I.

In 1966, the first Kwanzaa, created by Maulana Karenga, was observed. The seven-day holiday celebrates African and African-American history and culture.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 1972, Harry S. Truman, 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88.

In 1974, legendary comedian Jack Benny died of cancer. He was 80.

In 1990, Nancy Cruzan, the focus of a right-to-die case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, died in a Missouri hospital.

In 1996, child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, 6, was found slain in a basement room of her family's Boulder, Colo., home.

In 2003, more than 26,000 people were killed and thousands injured when an earthquake struck the ancient city of Bam in southeastern Iran.

In 2003, the death toll was reported at 135 after a Boeing 727 crash in the West African country of Benin.

In 2004, an earthquake-triggered tsunami raced across the Indian Ocean with 40-foot-high waves slamming into India, Thailand, Indonesia and several other countries, killing at least 225,000 people and leaving thousands injured. It was one of the world's worst natural disasters.

File Photo by Jon Gesch/U.S. Navy

In 2006, Gerald R. Ford, 38th president of the United States, died at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 93.

In 2010, a suicide explosion that killed at least 46 people at a U.N. food distribution point in Pakistan was set off by a teenage girl, an official reported.

In 2012, Brian Schatz, 40, was chosen to succeed U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, who died Dec. 17 of respiratory complications at age 88. Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie picked Schatz, who had been the state's lieutenant governor.

In 2012, China opened the world's longest high-speed railway connecting Beijing to the southern city of Guangzhou.

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

In 2013, African leaders met in Juba, South Sudan, to try to end hostilities that killed hundreds of people in the country since mid-December.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to London, Manchester in Christmas message Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to London, Manchester in Christmas message
Claire's pulls makeup items after they test positive for asbestos Claire's pulls makeup items after they test positive for asbestos
Man arrested after 2 pit bulls kill Kentucky woman, hurt husband Man arrested after 2 pit bulls kill Kentucky woman, hurt husband
Daughter of NYPD chokehold victim in coma after heart attack Daughter of NYPD chokehold victim in coma after heart attack
U.S. negotiates $285M reduction in U.N. budget U.S. negotiates $285M reduction in U.N. budget