UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017

This is Sunday, Dec. 24, the 358th day of 2017 with seven to follow.

Tonight is Christmas Eve

The moon is waxing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Mars and Venus. The evening stars are Mercury and Uranus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include English King John I in 1166; frontiersman Christopher "Kit" Carson in 1809; English physicist and inventor James Prescott Joule in 1818; "Raggedy Ann" creator Johnny Gruelle in 1880; film director Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) in 1888; industrialist/moviemaker/aviator Howard Hughes in 1905; actor Ava Gardner in 1922; U.S. Army Gen. George Patton IV in 1923; author Mary Higgins Clark in 1927 (age 90); author/director Nicholas Meyer in 1945 (age 72); rock musician Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead) in 1945; fashion designer Kate Spade in 1962 (age 55); basketball commentator Jay Bilas in 1963 (age 54); actor Diedrich Bader in 1966 (age 51); actor Amaury Nolasco in 1970 (age 47); pop singer Ricky Martin in 1971 (age 46); Twilight series author Stephenie Meyer in 1973 (age 44); television/radio personality Ryan Seacrest in 1974 (age 43); actor Michael Raymond-James in 1977 (age 40); singer Louis Tomlinson in 1991 (age 26).

On this date in history:

In 1814, the Treaty of Ghent was signed by representatives of the United States and Britain, ending the War of 1812.

In 1851, the Library of Congress and part of the Capitol building in Washington were destroyed by fire.

In 1865, a group of Confederate veterans met in Pulaski, Tenn., to form a secret society they called the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1871, Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida" premiered in Cairo. It had been commissioned to commemorate the opening of the Suez Canal.

In 1906, Reginald A. Fessenden, a Canadian-born radio inventor, broadcast the first musical program, a female singer's violin-accompanied "O Holy Night," from Brant Rock, Mass. He had discovered the superheterodyne principle, the basis for modern radio receivers.

In 1909, Miss Jean L. Clemens, younger daughter of Mark Twain, was found dead in a bath tub at the home of her father. Miss Clemens' cause of death is believed to have been the result of an epileptic convulsion.

In 1942, German rocket engineers launched the first surface-to-surface guided missile.

In 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, kicking off the nine-year Soviet-Afghan War.

In 1983, officials said one of the United States' severest early season cold waves in history had claimed nearly 300 lives.

In 1990, the bells of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow rang to celebrate Christmas for the first time since the 1924 death of Lenin.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger for his role in the Iran-Contra affair.

In 1994, gunmen seized Air France Flight 8969 as it prepared to leave Algiers for Paris, killing three hostages. The hostage takers were killed and remaining hostages freed two days later.

In 1997, a French court convicted the international terrorist known as Carlos the Jackal of the 1975 killings of three men in Paris and sentenced him to life in prison.

In 2005, Hwang Woo-suk, a South Korean scientist whose research on stem cells and cloning won him international acclaim, resigned after admitting he fabricated his groundbreaking paper in which he said he created stem cell colonies from 11 patients.

In 2010, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration added insulated thermos jugs and coffee mugs to the list of items for special airport screening.

In 2013, hundreds of thousands of Americans and Canadians were without electricity on Christmas Eve, two days after an ice storm disabled power lines from the Midwest to New England and in the province of Ontario.

A thought for the day: "To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas." -- Calvin Coolidge