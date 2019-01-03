Third-ranked Caroline Wozniacki was upset by Bianca Andreescu in the ASB Classic in New Zealand on Thursday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has recorded the biggest upset of 2019, stunning Australian Open champion and third-ranked Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 at the ASB Classic on Thursday in New Zealand.

Andreescu, 18, is ranked 152nd in the world.

After smashing a forehand to finish the match, Andreescu kneeled and placed her hands over head as the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

"Honestly, I can't believe it right now. I've dreamed of playing on this stage against top players and now I'm here," Andreescu said on court after the match.

"I've had a couple of back issues the past couple of months. I just fought until the end."

Incredible performance from @Bandreescu_ !



She takes out top seed Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 in Auckland @ASB_Classic ! pic.twitter.com/cvFhuipSwA - WTA (@WTA) January 3, 2019

Andreescu, who turned professional in 2016, will next face American legend Venus Williams.

Before Thursday, Andreecu's career highlights consisted of qualifying for Wimbledon, and reaching the Citi Open quarterfinals. Both took place in 2017.