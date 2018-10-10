Roger Federer faces Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 on Thursday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Daniil Medvedev put some ridiculous spin to win a volley against Roger Federer during his round of 32 loss at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday in China.

The miraculous drop shot came in the second set of Federer's 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Medvedev served to begin the sequence, hitting the ball right at Federer. The Swiss star returned the shot with a forehand, which Medvedev sent down the line to Federer's left. Federer barely got to the shot, but managed to send it back to Medvedev with a backhand. Medvedev hit another return shot to the same side, which Federer sent high in the air on the return.

The duo completed another series of returns before Medvedev had to lunge to his left and just get a piece of a Federer shot. The ball went nearly parallel to the net, before bouncing on Federer's side. It had so much spin that it bounced back on Medvedev's side without giving Federer a chance to send it back.

"Overall I think I played a really good match," Federer told reporters. "I was able to mix it up. I took some chances."

Federer faces Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the round of 16 on Thursday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. The No. 2 player in the ATP rankings has two career titles at the tournament.