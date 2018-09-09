U.S. Open 2018: Djokovic beats del Potro for 14th Grand Slam

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina and Novak Djokovic of Serbia are introduced before the men's Final on Sunday in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's Final on Sunday in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's Final on Sunday in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic won his 14th career Grand Slam by beating Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets at the 2018 U.S. Open on Sunday in New York City.

Djokovic, 31, won the match 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 for his third U.S. Open crown at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The clash between the 6-seed Djokovic and 3-seed del Potro lasted 3:15.

"I would like to congratulate Juan Martin for what he has done in the last four or five years," Djokovic said in his post-match interview. "With his wrist injuries, with coming back and still having faith and belief in himself that one day he is going to be a top player and he is going to be fighting for Grand Slams and I really wish him all the best. I know one day he is going to be here again with the champions trophy."

The Serbian star went up 1-0 in the first set, before del Porto tied the set. The duo would go back-and-forth, tying the set three times before Djokovic claimed the early edge by winning three consecutive game points.

🏆🏆🏆@djokernole defeats Del Potro 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to win his 3rd title in Flushing Meadows!



He now ties Pete Sampras for third place all-time on the Grand Slam singles titles list with 14.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/xwzzmr22E0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018

Djokovic looked to take control again in the second set by going up 3-1 in the second set, but del Potro came roaring back. The Argentine won five consecutive match points, but was outlasted by Djokovic in a tiebreak to fall behind two sets.

Djokovic went up 1-0 in the third set before del Potro tied it up once again. Djokovic pushed the lead again to 3-1, before del Potro tied the set for a second time.

But the Serbian won the final three game points to claim the championship.

"I'm so glad to be playing the final against this magnificent idol," del Potro said. "He's one of my friends on tour and he knows that he is one player that I want to watch win titles. Of course, I'm sad because I lose but I'm happy for Novak."

Djokovic is now tied for third all-time with Pete Sampras for majors on the men's circuit.