U.S. Open 2018: Serena Williams eliminates sister Venus Williams

Serena Williams meets her sister Venus Williams at net after her straight sets victory in the third round in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Serena Williams defeated sister Venus Williams in straight sets on Friday in New York, advancing into the round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Open.

"It feels good for the match to be over with," Serena told reporters. "Win or lose, it just feels that that's done."

Serena won the 1:12 match 6-1, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. She battles Kaia Kanepi on Sunday in the fourth round of the tournament.

"I think it's the best match she has ever played against me," Venus said. "I don't think I did a lot wrong, but she just did everything right. Obviously at that level is definitely where she is going to want to stay during this whole tournament."

No. 7 Elina Svitolina also beat Wang Qiang in straight sets. No. 3 Sloane Stephens beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 and No. 8 Karolina Pliskova eliminated Sofia Kenin.

On the men's side, No. 1 Rafael Nadal outlasted No. 27 Karen Khachanov. No. 5 Kevin Anderson also won his marathon match against No. 28 Denis Shapovalov. No. 9 Dominic Thiem beat Taylor Fritz. No. 11 John Isner beat Dusan Lajovic.

No. 3 Juan Martin del Porto wrapped up the night beat beating Fernando Verdasco at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kanepi seeks to beat Williams after upsetting world No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round. She has yet to drop a set at the Grand Slam.