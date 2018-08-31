Trending Stories

Houston Astros' Kemp saves Verlander from taking gum bucket to face
Fantasy Football 2018 Draft Kit: Overall and positional rankings, cheat sheets
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich goes 6-for-6, hits for cycle vs. Cincinnati Reds
U.S. Open: Serena Williams wins again, will play sister Venus
Fantasy Football 2018: Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley lead UPI 150 player rankings

Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

U.S. soldier pleads guilty to attempting to join Islamic State
U.S. Open roundup: Federer and Djokovic advance, Wozniacki upset
Thousands of Trump supporters flock to Indiana rally
Judge orders couple who raised $400K for homeless man to hand over funds
Woman convicted of stealing $78K from victims of deadly London apartment fire
 
