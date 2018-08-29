Caroline Garcia of France leaps in the air after match point in her first round straight sets victory over play Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom in the Grandstand at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a ball behind the back to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the first round at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in his first round match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic each advanced into the round of 64 after picking up wins in the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open Tuesday in New York.

Federer -- a five-time champion at the tournament -- beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 on a sweltering day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two-time U.S. Open champion outlasted the heat and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. The Serbian won his match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 4. Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Marin Cilic also advanced into the round of 64. Federer faces France's Benoit Paire in the next round. Djokovic battles American Tennys Sandgren on Wednesday in the same round.

On the women's side, Caroline Wozniacki ousted Australia's Samantha Stosur. No. 5 Petra Kvitova beat Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer. No. 4 Angelique Kerber beat Russia's Margarita Gasparyan. No. 6 Caroline Garcia beat the United Kingdom's Johanna Konta and No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko beat Germany's Andre Petkovic.

No. 3 Sloane Stephens faces Anhelina Kalinina at noon on Wednesday, while No. 3 men's player Juan Martin del Porto takes on American Denis Kudla. No. 1 Rafael Nadal takes on Vasek Pospisil on Wednesday night in the round of 64.