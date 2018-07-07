Home / Sports News / Tennis

Wimbledon: Serena Williams cries after missing baby's first steps

By Alex Butler  |  July 7, 2018 at 10:53 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Alexis Olympia missed mother Serena Williams' 23 Grand Slams. On Saturday, Williams missed Olympia's first steps.

Williams posted about the achievement on Saturday morning.

"She took her fist steps," Williams tweeted. "I was training and missed it. I cried."

Williams posted a photo of the 10-month-old girl on the court at Wimbledon last week.

She is at the All London Club in London, trying to win her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title and eighth championship at Wimbledon. The No. 181 ranked player by the Women's Tennis Association is playing in the tournament as the No. 25 seed.

She punched her ticket into the fourth round on Friday, beating France's Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in the round of 32. Williams battles Russia's Evgeniya Rodina on Monday in the round of 16.

"I've spent a lot of summer weekends in London in my life but something feels different about this one," Williams tweeted Saturday afternoon.

"Something tells me now would be a good time to rob a bank in England or something ... #DontActuallyRobABank," Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. tweeted in response.

Mama bear and baby cub #beingSerena @hbo

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Williams began the tournament by beating Arantxa Res of the Netherlands in straight sets in the round of 128 on Monday in London. She then beat Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets on Wednesday in the round of 64.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Tony Parker signing with Charlotte Hornets Tony Parker signing with Charlotte Hornets
Trae Young, Grayson Allen get into scuffle during Summer League Trae Young, Grayson Allen get into scuffle during Summer League
Wimbledon 2018: Venus Williams upset, Serena still alive Wimbledon 2018: Venus Williams upset, Serena still alive
Marquise Goodwin gifts home for mom, sister with cerebral palsy Marquise Goodwin gifts home for mom, sister with cerebral palsy
Tom Brady plays dodgeball with Gisele, gets mom out Tom Brady plays dodgeball with Gisele, gets mom out