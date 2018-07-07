Wimbledon: Serena Williams cries after missing baby's first steps

July 7 (UPI) -- Alexis Olympia missed mother Serena Williams' 23 Grand Slams. On Saturday, Williams missed Olympia's first steps.

Williams posted about the achievement on Saturday morning.

"She took her fist steps," Williams tweeted. "I was training and missed it. I cried."

Williams posted a photo of the 10-month-old girl on the court at Wimbledon last week.

She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

She is at the All London Club in London, trying to win her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title and eighth championship at Wimbledon. The No. 181 ranked player by the Women's Tennis Association is playing in the tournament as the No. 25 seed.

She punched her ticket into the fourth round on Friday, beating France's Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in the round of 32. Williams battles Russia's Evgeniya Rodina on Monday in the round of 16.

"I've spent a lot of summer weekends in London in my life but something feels different about this one," Williams tweeted Saturday afternoon.

I've spent a lot of summer weekends in London in my life but something feels different about this one! 🦁🦁🦁 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018 Something tells me now would be a good time to rob a bank in England or something... #DontActuallyRobABank https://t.co/8EAJdtlfIg — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) July 7, 2018

"Something tells me now would be a good time to rob a bank in England or something ... #DontActuallyRobABank," Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. tweeted in response.

Williams began the tournament by beating Arantxa Res of the Netherlands in straight sets in the round of 128 on Monday in London. She then beat Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets on Wednesday in the round of 64.