Wimbledon: Halep knocked out, Nadal rolls

July 7 (UPI) -- No. 7 seed Karolina Pliskova is the only top-10 women's seed remaining at Wimbledon after No. 1 Simona Halep was upset Saturday in London.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal was the top men's seed to play on Saturday, beating Australian Alex de Minaur in three sets in the round of 32 at the All England Club. No. 1 Roger Federer faces Adrian Mannarino on Monday in the round of 16. No. 5 Juan Martin del Porto, No. 8 Kevin Anderson and No. 9 John Isner are also still alive for the men.

After his victory, Nadal was asked if he would like to face Federer in the final.

"If I am in the final, I prefer to face an easier opponent," Nadal told reporters. "I'm not stupid. But if I'm in the final, it will great news. Any opponent will be difficult of course."

Hsieh Su-wei beat Halep 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Pliskova battles No. 20 Kiki Bertens on Monday in the round of 16.

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki fell to Ekaterina Makarova on Wednesday in the round of 64. No. 3 Garbine Muguruza fell to Alison Van Uytvanck on Thursday in the round of 64. Donna Vekic beat No. 4 Sloane Stephens in straight sets on Monday in the round of 128. No. 5 Elina Svitolina also lost on Monday to Tatjana Maria. Belinda Bencic beat No. 6 Caroline Garcia on Tuesday in the round of 128. Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat No. 8 Petra Kvitova in the same round.

No. 9 Venus Williams lost in the round of 32 on Friday to Bertens. American Madison Keys, the No. 10 seed, also fell on Friday at the hands of Evgeniya Rodina.