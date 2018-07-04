Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Venus Williams advance

July 4 (UPI) -- Venus Williams beat Alexandra Dulgheru in three sets Wednesday at Wimbledon to advance to the third round of the tournament in London.

Top seed Rodger Federer also won in three sets to advance to the next round, beating Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 at Center Court.

Williams won the match 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 against the Romanian. The 38-year-old has five Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, two fewer than her superstar sister Serena Williams.

The elder Williams sister is attempting to win her 50th career title. The Women's Tennis Association ranks her No. 9 in the world.

Williams lost to Garbine Muguruza in the final at Wimbledon 2017. Her last Grand Slam at the All England Club came at Wimbledon 2008. That also was her last Grand Slam victory overall.

Federer, 36, has eight Grand Slams at Wimbledon, including last year's win in the final. He also won the 2018 Australian Open and is on a quest to win his 21st Grand Slam.

How many times have we seen this before?@rogerfederer seals his third round spot at #Wimbledon with a textbook forehand pic.twitter.com/Y6SglG1qJN — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2018

"I've had a lot of great ones [wins at All England Club], including the Olympics," Williams told reporters Monday, following her first-round victory. "Each victory is exciting and it's never given and it's well earned. I've enjoyed them, obviously the wins in the finals were amazing but each one is exhilarating and gives you a chance to hopefully get to the next one."