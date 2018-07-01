Wimbledon 2018: Andy Murray withdraws from tournament

July 1 (UPI) -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray withdrew from the 2018 tournament on Sunday, citing his recovery from hip surgery.

Murray, 31, returned to the court in June, losing to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's Club. He also played at the Eastbourne International. Murray was set to take on Frenchman Benoit Paire in the round of 128 on Tuesday.

His last title at Wimbledon came at 2016. He also won the tournament in 2013. Murray has three career grand slam titles, with his other coming at the 2012 U.S. Open.

Murray had hip surgery in January and is ranked No. 149 in the world.

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that I'll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year," Murray wrote Sunday on his social media platforms.

"I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team, we've decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process. We did everything we could to try to be ready in time."

"I will start practicing on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I'm looking forward to the US hard court season."

"Thanks for all the messages of support and I'm excited to finally be back playing after so long out."

Murray added another post, saying he appreciated the messages of support he received. He said that he looks forward to competing in London next year.

Jason Jung is taking Murray's place against Paire.