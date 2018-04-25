Welsh snooker sensation sinks no-look shot

April 25 (UPI) -- Welsh snooker star Mark Williams made an unbelievable no-look shot during the first round of the 2018 World Snooker Championship.

Williams, 43, wooed the crowd Tuesday during his 10-5 win against Jimmy Robertson at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

The double world champion was up 5-1 on Robertson when he found himself trapped behind two balls on the billiards-like table. He turned around and aimed the cue toward the back rail of the table. Williams decided to turn his head away from the shot, before ripping it against the rail. The shot curved around another ball before hitting the green ball and sinking it into the top pocket.

Williams is ranked No. 7 in the world in the sport. Robertson is ranked No. 34. Mark Selby is ranked as the world's top snooker player.