Serena Williams posts new photo of Olympia, preview for documentary

March 26 (UPI) -- Prepare to go inside the life of Serena Williams, who is set to star in a new documentary.

Williams posted a trailer for HBO's Being Serena on her social media accounts Monday. The documentary premiers at 10 p.m. on May 2.

"When I realized that I was pregnant, I was like 'oh my God, how am I going to play?' I put so much pressure on myself. I want to make sure that I'm the best," Williams said in the trailer.

"I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis, but I'm not done yet."

Williams, 36, will address motherhood, her return to tennis and more in the five-part series. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also posted a photo of her infant daughter, Olympia Monday. Olympia is flashing a smile in the photo with her superstar mother.

Williams said that she "almost died" while giving birth to Olympia in an article she wrote in February for CNN. Olympia was born by emergency C-section after her heart rate dropped during contractions. Williams ended up with a pulmonary embolism and her C-section wound came open due to intense coughing. When she returned to surgery, doctors found a large hematoma in her abdomen. She spent the first six weeks of motherhood in bed.

On March 19, Williams told UPI that a win would mean a lot to her, but she is currently "taking a little bit at a time." Williams added that she feels like she is getting better every week and every day.

She said she has goals, but "it's going to take a while" to reach them.

Williams' run at the 2018 Miami Open lasted a mere 77 minutes. She was knocked out of the tournament in straight sets by Naomi Osaka on Wednesday on Key Biscayne.